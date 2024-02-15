Independent Non Executive Director of Windar Photonics Picks Up 44% More Stock

Potential Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non Executive Director, Paul Hodges, recently bought UK£305k worth of stock, paying UK£0.31 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 44%.

Windar Photonics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Paul Hodges is the biggest insider purchase of Windar Photonics shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.33 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Paul Hodges was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Paul Hodges purchased 1.84m shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£0.33. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of Windar Photonics shares, worth about UK£4.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Windar Photonics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Windar Photonics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Windar Photonics (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

