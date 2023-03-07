U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.37
    -62.05 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,856.46
    -574.98 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,530.33
    -145.41 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.72
    -21.03 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.34
    -3.12 (-3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -36.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.98 (-4.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0133 (-1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0202 (-1.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1400
    +1.2150 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,049.53
    -325.67 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.12
    -9.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative to Close Phoenix Warehouse

·1 min read

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is closing its Phoenix warehouse and consolidating all warehouse operations at its headquarters in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The Phoenix facility will remain open through March to allow time to transfer operations to the Sun Prairie facility.

IPC informed employees of its plans to close the Phoenix warehouse at the beginning of the month. Full-time employees have been given the opportunity to transfer to IPC's Sun Prairie headquarters.

"We continue to experience strong growth in the warehouse side of our business," said IPC President and CEO, Marc Essensa. "This decision was made to simplify our operations and free up working capital to make strategic investments for the benefit of our members."

Service to IPC members and customers is expected to continue without interruption across all 50 states and in Puerto Rico. Pharmacies can continue to rely on the timely delivery of both Rx and over-the-counter items that they count on.

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy. With a mission of maximizing the success of independent pharmacists IPC works to provide members with access to effective programs and services designed to enhance profitability for independent pharmacy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-pharmacy-cooperative-to-close-phoenix-warehouse-301765004.html

SOURCE IPC (Independent Pharmacy Cooperative)

