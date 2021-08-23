U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Independent Research Firm Cites Ansira As A Strong Performer In Loyalty Service Providers Report

·4 min read

Company Received Highest Score Possible in Six Criteria

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021.

"We believe this recognition validates our market-leading loyalty work and recognizes our talented and forward-thinking team," said Ansira Chief Delivery & Innovation Officer Kelly Jo Sands. "We believe cultivating true loyalty to a brand occurs over every interaction they have with a consumer. While we're dedicated to help clients create loyalty programs, we also extend beyond classical give-get models of value exchange, creating exceptional customer experiences across touchpoints in complex ecosystems. We're honored to be included in this report which emphasizes these impactful solutions for our clients."

The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021 evaluates the most significant loyalty service providers to help marketing professionals select the right one for their needs. Ansira was among 12 companies invited to participate in Forrester's independent analysis, which assesses providers based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence. For inclusion in the report, Forrester required providers to have significant revenue from loyalty services specifically and provide a loyalty services-only offering. In addition, each provider had to work with at least ten loyalty services clients, three of which were surveyed for the final assessment. Ansira received the highest scores possible in the machine learning and AI, technology consulting services, customer data management services, service provider and vendor orchestration, performance, and number of members in client programs criteria.

Some quotes from the report, authored by Forrester Analyst Mary Pilecki, include:

  • "[Ansira's] market approach focuses on enterprise customer experience management for B2B, B2C, and employee programs, connecting CX and loyalty wherever possible."

  • "Ansira has an above par ability to coordinate and take responsibility for all the marketing and loyalty providers a client works with, enabled by the company's strategic alliances team and a highly collaborative approach."

  • "Reference clients praise Ansira's integrity, honesty, and communication skills…"

  • "Ansira's deep capabilities in customer data management, identity resolution, and technology consulting are above par compared to the competitive set."

  • "The company's AI capabilities stand out, too, with the strongest process for detecting and preventing bias in AI models in this evaluation."

  • "Ansira also offers extensive resource and staffing assessments and financial models to support strategies and change management."

  • "Brands looking for loyalty expertise in insurance, QSRs, and retail should look up Ansira."

"We believe being named a Strong Performer substantiates Ansira's expertise in loyalty services, a solution that we know really moves the needle for our clients." said Jay Dettling, CEO of Ansira. "We are proud of the work we do in continuing to modernize both B2B and B2C loyalty programs for clients."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:
An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2021, had $75 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

Media Contact: Megan Duran
Megan.Duran@Ansira.com
972.663.1380

