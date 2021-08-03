U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +14.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,870.00
    +149.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,984.25
    +31.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.60
    +13.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -9.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2070
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,524.33
    -1,592.91 (-3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.57
    -24.33 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.33
    +26.61 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Independent retailer platform Creoate raises $5M Seed led by Fuel Ventures

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Creoate is a startup, which lets independent retailers buy sustainable products from brands and wholesalers, has raised a $5m Seed round led by Fuel Ventures with participation from Vinted founder, Justas Janauskas.

Its competitors include traditional wholesalers who’ve supplied independent retailers for decades, and other startups such as Faire (US, raised $696M) and Ankorstore (FR, raised €115M).

Founders Ashley Horn and Fahad Khan say the company aims at helping independent businesses and "reclaims the supply chain from global giants". Khan says ‘Mom and Pop’ are “faced with poor information, discriminatory pricing and unpredictable cash flows.”

Creoate, which doesn’t own inventory, says it helps retailers forecast which products will sell well so that they can buy and manage inventory levels more easily. It says its cataloging software allows retailers to deal with fewer middlemen.

Launched in January 2020 the platform now claims 25,000 retailers across the UK, France, and Netherlands.

Creoate co-founder Horn said: “Sourcing brands as an independent retailer is close to impossible… We could see that this system was not sustainable and there had to be a better way”.

Mark Pearson, founder and managing partner at Fuel Ventures said: “Unless you’re in the world of retail, it can be difficult to truly grasp just how broken the system is for the 2.5 million retailers and 30 million emerging brands that Creoate serves. We are captivated by Creoate’s technology which is inspired by the founding team’s real-world experience and empathy.”

Recommended Stories

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • The Biden stimulus offer of free health insurance is quickly coming to an end

    Officials are reminding consumers that the window is closing on plans with $0 premiums.

  • California Golden State Stimulus

    California has signed the Golden State Stimulus, including $600 to $1200 cash payments to eligible residents. Learn more with this helpful guide.

  • I’m a single, high-earning 52-year-old looking for a more stable lifestyle. Am I too old to buy a home?

    With remote working, this is now a feasible option. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage.

  • Dow stages 360-point U-turn and stocks end mostly lower as investors point to worries about COVID’s delta variant

    U.S. stock indexes relinquish solid gains Monday and stocks end mostly lower as persistent concerns about the spread of the COVID-19's delta variant create an excuse for modest selling in the first trading day for equity markets in August.

  • What new crypto tax rules would mean for average investors and miners

    Experts tell MarketWatch that the average crypto investor who uses a centralized exchange like Coinbase COIN or Kraken to buy and sell crypto assets should expect the IRS to know exactly how much money they made on those transactions, if the bill becomes law.

  • This is how we negotiated a 2.75% mortgage rate (and so can you)

    My husband and I found those low rates are real, but it can take a little work to get one.

  • Dogecoin Following in Path of Bitcoin for Use Cases

    Dogecoin’s use case as a payment method could potentially be on the rise.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • China is '6 years ahead' of US in building blockchain payment system, CEO says

    China has lead the pack in the development of a blockchain payment system, and the US is far behind, says the CEO of a cryptocurrency investing firm. But China's launching of its new payment system could be enough of a push to jolt the US into stepping up its game.

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When Pokemon Go Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    In 2016, the hit mobile game Pokemon Go was released and saw millions of people download the game and head outdoors to attempt to “Catch ‘Em All.” The game has continued to be a hit and even passed $1 billion in revenue in 2020, its best year since launching. Pokemon Go celebrated its fifth anniversary recently and continues to be one of the top played and grossing mobile games each month. Shares of Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) climbed higher on the release of the game. The company was seen as the b

  • It could be a big week for bitcoin. Here’s what could decide it, says strategist.

    August is starting out promising for some investors, with global stocks on the rise. Bitcoin has also stirred to life. Here's what our call of the day sees ahead for the crypto.

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • Tide of U.S. Debt Set to Recede, Countering Effect of Fed Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.For the first time in more than five years, the U.S. Treasury in coming months will be scaling back its mammoth quarterly sales of notes and bonds, Wall Street dealers say -- in a shift so large it’s likely to more than counter the Federal Reserve’s looming reduction in purchases.The Treasury Department on Wednesday will announce its so-called quarterly refunding of longer-term securiti

  • Rocket Mortgage rolls out new refinance loan as part of push into solar energy

    The new refinance loans are aimed at homeowners who used financing to purchase solar panels for their homes.

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.