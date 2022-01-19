Independent Software Vendors Market to Record 11.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Independent Software Vendors Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Independent Software Vendors Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Vision ID Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape;

Segments: Deployment (on-premise and cloud)

Geographies: North America (US), Europe (UK), APAC (China), South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Independent Software Vendors Market is expected to increase by USD 1514.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 13.32%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 35% among the other regions. The US is a key market for independent software vendors.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

The independent software vendors market covers the following areas:

Independent Software Vendors Market Sizing

Independent Software Vendors Market Forecast

Independent Software Vendors Market Analysis

Vendor Insights-

The independent software vendors market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key developments of some of the vendors are given below:

In December 2021, BMC Software Inc. announced the recognition as Leader in Enterprise Service Management.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The independent software vendors market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market for independent software vendors in North America.

Story continues

North America has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing automation of business processes will drive the independent software vendors market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

The increase in the volume of enterprise data is notably driving the independent software vendors market growth. However, factors such as high costs of licensing and support may challenge market growth.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Enterprise Application Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mobile Security Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Independent Software Vendors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1514.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Vision ID Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-software-vendors-market-to-record-11-50-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--alphabet-inc-and-apple-inc-among-key-vendors-technavio-301463100.html

SOURCE Technavio