Independent software vendors market size to increase by USD 1514.19 billion between 2021 and 2026; On-premise deployment segment to account for largest market share - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent software vendors market size is forecast to grow by USD 1514.19 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period. By deployment, the global independent software vendors market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The market growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise solutions can be customized as per end-users' requirements. They also provide an extra layer of security. These benefits are driving the growth of the segment. Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download A PDF Sample Report
Company Profiles
The independent software vendors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Google Cloud ISV that is transforming applications with open, cloud-agnostic architectures.
Apple Inc. - The company offers Mac software that is available for immediate download through the Mac App Store.
BMC Software Inc. - The company offers BMC Compuware Xpediter which is a family of debuggers and interactive analysis tools for COBOL, Assembler, PL/I, and C programs.
Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cisco AMP for Endpoints, Cisco Duo, Cisco Meraki vMX100 and many more.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the volume of enterprise data, growing automation of business processes, and growing digitization. However, the high costs of licensing and support are hindering market growth.
Market Segmentation
By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
What are the key data covered in this independent software vendors market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the independent software vendors market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of independent software vendors market vendors.
Independent Software Vendors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.32%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1514.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, UK, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Vision ID Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
BMC Software Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
HP Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
SAP SE
Vision ID Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
