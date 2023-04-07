Independent Software Vendors Market size to grow by USD 1,514.19 billion from 2021 to 2026: Market research insights highlight the increase in the volume of enterprise data as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the independent software vendors market will witness a YOY growth of 11.50% between 2021 and 2022. The report is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The independent software vendors market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,514.19 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 13.32%. For more insights on market size during the forecast period (2022-2026) - Request a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Independent Software Vendors Market 2022-2026 2022-2026

Independent Software Vendors Market - Vendor Insights

The independent software vendors market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key developments of some of the vendors are given below:

In December 2021, BMC Software Inc. announced its recognition as Leader in Enterprise Service Management.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Vision ID Ltd.

Independent Software Vendors Market - Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global independent software vendors market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for independent software vendors market in the region. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer various growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is facilitated by the growing automation of business processes. SMEs tend to partner with e-commerce players to integrate with other online applications such as automated bank feeds and automated billing capabilities. This requires the use of business software during the projection period, which, in turn, boosts the demand for independent software. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Independent Software Vendors Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the on-premise segment has been significant for the growth of the independent software vendors market. The on-premise segment was the largest segment in 2021 and is expected to continue to be the largest segment till 2026. On-premises software is locally hosted software inside the organization's premises, and vendors in the market prefer deploying their software through the on-premise medium. The software uses the organization's computer systems, and it offers data security, and local ownership, with the feature of additional integrations. The organization has control over the data in on-premises software, which helps improve its data security. Furthermore, most on-premises software is open source, which means that organizations can tweak the program according to their exclusive needs. Usually, large organizations with extremely sensitive data tend to use on-premises software and provide highly sensitive data. Hence, data security and other such factors drive the growth of the segment, which further drives the overall market growth of the independent software vendors market.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Independent Software Vendors Market-

The increase in the volume of enterprise data is notably driving the independent software vendors' market growth. However, factors such as high costs of licensing and support may challenge market growth.

The growth in volume and complexity of data generated is due to the increased mobile data traffic, cloud computing traffic, and the rapid development and acceptance of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). Each click, swipe, share, search, and stream generates data, which fuels the need for big data analytics and storage solutions across the world. Moreover, the growing use of IoT-connected devices across the world has led to the creation of massive volumes of data. Organizations search for software analytics solutions from independent software vendors to successfully use the vast amount of data to boost operational efficiency and optimize their value offer. Hence, such factors will fuel the growth of the independent software vendors market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Independent Software Vendors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the independent software vendors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the independent software vendors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the independent software vendors market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the independent software vendors market vendors

Independent Software Vendors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1514.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Vision ID Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

