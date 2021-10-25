U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Independent Wealth Management Firm, Sentinel Trust Company, Strengthens Leadership Team with Two New Vice Presidents

·2 min read

Devangi D. Thakkar and Foluyinka B. Folowosele join to support organizational growth.

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and $5 billion multi-family office, today announced the appointment of Devangi D. Thakkar, CFA as Vice President, Investment Performance and Reporting Manager, and Foluyinka B. Folowosele, MSA, MBA as Vice President, Accounting Manager to support the company's overall growth.

Devangi D. Thakkar, CFA
Devangi D. Thakkar, CFA

Devangi D. Thakkar and Foluyinka B. Folowosele join Sentinel Trust Company, LBA to support organizational growth.

"This year we have expanded the number of families served by Sentinel Trust. As the firm grew, we needed to grow our team," stated Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Both of these women are incredibly talented professionals with deep expertise. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Sentinel Trust family and look forward to celebrating their continued successes with the firm."

Ms. Thakkar brings nearly two decades of experience in audit, fund accounting, and performance reporting, most recently as a Senior Performance Analyst at a large, international investment management company. She will lead the firm's fund and client performance reporting.

With decades of experience in the investment fund accounting and financial management industries, Ms. Folowosele will lead the client-entity accounting and audit teams within the firm's Operations department. Most recently she was leading a fund accounting team at a large, international bank and trust company.

Sentinel Trust serves a diverse group of affluent families, helping them enhance their legacies through their unique personal, business, and philanthropic goals. The company focuses on delivering personal attention to each family to meet their distinct needs and complex challenges. To learn more about Sentinel Trust, please visit https://www.sentineltrust.com/.

About Sentinel Trust Company

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Media Contact:

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

Executive Assistant: Amor M. Joseph

713.559.9589

info@sentineltrust.com

Folu Folowosele, MSA, MBA
Folu Folowosele, MSA, MBA
Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com. (PRNewsfoto/Sentinel Trust Company, LBA)
Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com. (PRNewsfoto/Sentinel Trust Company, LBA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-wealth-management-firm-sentinel-trust-company-strengthens-leadership-team-with-two-new-vice-presidents-301407643.html

SOURCE Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

