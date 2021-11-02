U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.30
    +16.63 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,984.73
    +70.89 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,646.93
    +51.01 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,353.87
    -4.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.30
    -0.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.53 (-2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0280 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7440
    -0.2540 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,386.22
    +1,882.57 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.46
    +49.29 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.03
    -27.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Independent worker network Contra goes commission-free as it secures new NEA-led capital

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Contra, a professional network for independent workers, unveiled a new payment model Tuesday that lets users accept payments for their services on Contra without paying any commission fees.

The new feature comes as the company brings in $30 million in Series B funding, led by NEA, with participation from Unusual Ventures and Cowboy Ventures, both of which invested in Contra’s $14.5 million Series A earlier this year. The latest funding round gives the company just under $45 million in total funding, Ben Huffman, Contra founder and CEO told TechCrunch.

Contra provides tools for independent workers to build a professional identity and manage their work from inquiry to project scope discussion to signing a contract to getting paid, all without having to pay upwards of 20% of fees that other independent work websites may charge, Huffman said.

Contra
Contra

Image Credits: Contra

Securing the new funding is giving Contra an opportunity to not only work with Ann Bordetsky, partner at NEA, but capitalize on “the crazy amount of user growth post-pandemic,” as more people turned to independent work, Huffman said. He cited figures that said over 50% of people stated working independently at the start of the pandemic and more than 1 million people joined Contra to find work or hire talent.

“We have always wanted to roll this out, but wanted to be able to ensure the client pays and there is trust on the network,” he added. “We have users in 139 countries, and while many workers complete successful projects, they don’t get stocks or other benefits, so we want to help them collect on that stored value and make it easier to get paid.”

Earlier this year, the company surveyed over 10,000 independent workers for its first State of Independence report and found that independent workers value the freedom, autonomy and financial benefits of freelance work: In fact, 86% surveyed said they work less than 40 hours per week. In addition, by having a fluid revenue stream through Contra, they are charging for per-project versus hourly, which enables them to earn the same amount of money with fewer projects, Huffman said.

Meanwhile, the new funding will be funneled into hiring and continued product innovation with new products on tap to be released early next year.

With many people opting for the flexibility of independent work, NEA’s Bordetsky said she was intrigued by the trend and spoke with people who all had shared pain points of wanting to work in this way, yet not being satisfied by the existing marketplaces for building careers.

She saw that Contra was becoming a resource that “the Gen Z digital worker is excited to use” and how the company leveraged TikTok and other tools to build an audience.

“Ben knows those pain points,” Bordetsky added. “What was impressive was his creative vision for what the platform could do and also his practical understanding. Ben is the visionary to build this in the space, and NEA supports that Contra is following that trend.”

Freelancers rights come of age as gig economy booms

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • Exclusive-India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers

    An Indian antitrust investigation into suspected price collusion by some prominent global agricultural firms was triggered by farmers who complained about excessive pricing of imported carrot seeds, documents seen by Reuters showed. A group representing about 1,500 farmers in the mountainous Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, a top carrot-growing state in southern India, petitioned the watchdog in 2019 alleging that an "unfair profit margin" was being charged on the carrot seeds, the regulatory documents showed. It has touched off an investigation that has the potential to affect pricing practices in an Indian vegetable seed market expected to be worth $1.2 billion in five years.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • The only reason more Americans haven’t quit their jobs is healthcare

    The job-lock phenomenon, where Americans won't leave their current employer for fear of losing their coverage, stops people from switching jobs or starting new companies

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • Oil Is Taking Another Strange Turn. Refiners Could Get Hurt.

    Trading dynamics in the oil markets have been topsy-turvy since early in the pandemic, when U.S. prices briefly fell below zero. Oil prices have since rebounded strongly and are holding above $80 a barrel, their highest level since 2018. Now, a new oddity has cropped up: The two most closely watched gauges of oil prices are acting in unusual ways.

  • Walmart is hiring 'supply chain associates' $20.37 per hour on average

    Walmart (WMT) is holding a national supply chain-hiring event later this week. The average wage for the retail giant's supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

  • Clorox beats Q1 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre provides the key numbers from Clorox's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Three-way merger creates Civitas Resources, new Denver-based oil company

    Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal, and the new company's shares will start trading Nov. 2.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Wa

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • China's new pig farmers aim to ride out boom-bust cycle

    China's huge hog sector is struggling with excess production after millions of small, often first-time, pig farmers entered the industry to capitalise on record profits during a swine-fever related shortage. Wu, like many others, entered pig farming for the first time in 2019, after China's top leadership called for an urgent recovery following a nationwide outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus that halved the country's 447 million-strong herd.

  • Under Buffett's wing, U.S. fuel retailer Pilot leaps into oil trading, eyes refining

    One of the largest U.S. diesel retailers is assembling a fuels trading, processing and distribution powerhouse that could turn a truck stop operator part-owned by billionaire Warren Buffett into the Walmart of petroleum. Known best for its Pilot Flying J service stations, Pilot Company has hired veteran energy traders and expanded into Latin America's fuels markets. Under Buffett's wing, the company is quickly broadening into buying, processing, distributing and marketing fuels.