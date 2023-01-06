U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.38
    +64.28 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,470.45
    +540.37 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,492.21
    +186.97 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.21
    +33.02 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    +0.67 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    +27.60 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.55 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0110 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5880
    -0.1320 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0163 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1890
    -1.2030 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.83
    +17.39 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.64
    +2.08 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

INDEVCO North America Acquires Perma R Products

INDEVCO North America
·3 min read

Perma R Products joins INDEVCO Building Products to expand product offering and distribution of rigid foam insulation and building envelope products across North America.

Perma R Products

Building Envelope Products
Building Envelope Products

Perma R Rigid Foam Continuous Insulation

Perma R Rigid Foam Continuous Insulation
Perma R Rigid Foam Continuous Insulation

Richmond, VA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO North America, member of the multinational INDEVCO Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Perma R Products, Inc. The building envelope materials manufacturer, with plants in Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee, will be integrated into INDEVCO Building Products.

With over 40 years in business, Perma R Products produces EPS and GPS non-structural rigid foam insulation for interior, exterior, and subterranean applications, as well as building wrap and roof underlayment. The company supplies home improvement retail, building material distributors, lumber dealers, national builders, and contractors across the country.

“The acquisition of Perma R,” says Bahjat Frem, Executive Chairman of INDEVCO North America, “is another steppingstone in our commitment to grow into a leading industrial company in the US. With this acquisition, we add to our capabilities Perma R’s expertise and innovative solutions in rigid foam continuous insulation for higher home energy efficiency.

“As a group,” Frem emphasizes, “Sustainability is a key focus area that reflects our philosophy, ‘What is good for the community is good for the company’. Together with our building envelope solutions, INDEVCO Building Products will bring to our customers a broader portfolio that will help in the ultimate transition to a net zero carbon footprint housing sector.”

The Perma “R”® brand will be sold parallel to INDEVCO’s Barricade® brand of building envelope products, produced in Doswell, Virginia. Together, the distinct brands offer one of the most comprehensive building envelope product portfolios available in the US. They will serve different channels, end markets, and geographical territories.

Ned Bassil, CEO of INDEVCO North America, explains, “We’re very excited about joining forces with a well-respected company with strong values and a high level of customer service. The acquisition of Perma R enhances our building envelope product portfolio into a comprehensive offering with a deeper and broader selection for our existing customer base, while giving us access to new customer segments. We remain committed to providing the highest levels of service and value-added products to this expanded customer base.”

Tim LeClair will continue to lead the company’s operations as Vice President of Perma R. “It’s a win-win for our customers across the country,” Le Clair states. “The Perma R – INDEVCO synergies are remarkable and joining as strategic partners will make it easy for customers to do business with us. We will continue to offer high-quality energy-efficient building products, dependable service, and honest communications.”

Perma R products will be on display at Booth # C7937 at the International Builders’ Show 2023 (IBS) in Las Vegas from January 31 – February 2, 2023.

About Perma R Products, Inc.

Perma R Products, a family-owned company launched in 1979, produces rigid EPS and GPS foam insulation for above grade and below grade applications, building wrap, and roof underlayment. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Grenada, MS; Adel, GA; and Johnson City, TN. For more information, visit www.PermaRProducts.com.

About INDEVCO North America, Inc.

INDEVCO has operated for over 40 years in the US market, as Interstate Resources, Inc. through 2017 and presently as INDEVCO North America. A protective materials manufacturing group, INDEVCO North America innovates Building Products and Packaging Solutions in Doswell, VA; Orangeburg, SC; and Longview, TX. In addition, the group manages recycling operations for reprocessed and biomass materials that create a circular economy. Member manufacturing plants serve a growing list of industries, including building and construction, beverage, chemical and petrochemical, food, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food, and transport. For more information, visit www.INDEVCONorthAmerica.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Nick Waddell INDEVCO North America 804-876-9170 nick.waddell@indevco-na.com


Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Verizon (VZ). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • Lordstown Motors sees slow rate of production in first quarter

    Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said the company is expecting a slow rate of production through the first quarter of this year as it deals with supply chain issues.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The tech industry has long been known for its wealth of growth stocks, making the start of 2023 an excellent time to pick some up for a bargain. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced steep stock declines over the last year. Here are two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in 2023 after last year's tech sell-off.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean that the space is devoid of opportunities for the long-term investor. On the contrary, for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy and the patience to wait out the near-term volatility while adding to a diversified portfolio, this could be an ideal time to load up on beaten-down growth stocks with remarkable future potential. On that note, let's take a look at three such stocks that the market has severely discounted over the last year but that Wall Street thinks could soar by 50% or higher in the next 12 months.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

    Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    UnitedHealth (UNH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • What's Going on With The Trade Desk Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) delivered revenue growth well above industry averages in its most recent quarter. This video will highlight the major themes around The Trade Desk stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cathie Wood Sells 99% of Silvergate Stake as Customers Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Cathie Wood’s funds sold virtually all of its shares in Silvergate Capital Corp. after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced that it was forced to sell assets at a steep loss as customers pulled out most of their deposits during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 Evid

  • Better Buy: Annaly Capital or W.P. Carey?

    These REITs have very little in common. For income investors, the differences need to be understood before buying.