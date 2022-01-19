U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

INDEX BIOSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES KEY ADDITIONS TO ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

·3 min read

Remi Schmaltz, Vincent Martin and Micah Siegel are all committing to the success of Index Biosystems

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Index Biosystems (Index) announced today the formal addition of Remi Schmaltz as Vice President of Corporate Development, Prof Vincent Martin as a Scientific Advisor and Micah Siegel as a member of the Board of Directors.

Index Biosystems has created BioTags; a natural, scalable, and customizable on-product traceability solution. This edible traceability technology acts like a microscopic barcode that enables unprecedented quality control, anti-counterfeiting and ESG guarantees. BioTags are the physical link between the product itself and the digital supply chain. (CNW Group/Index Biosystems)
Remi Schmaltz, a co-founder at Index, will continue as a Director on its Board, and has additionally joined the company full-time as VP, Corporate Development. "Index has such a talented team, and the business is at an inflection point for incredible growth. They truly have the potential to be a multi-billion dollar business," says Remi. "With the increasing complexity of global supply chains, BioTags present an opportunity to deliver unprecedented trust and traceability as an on-product taggant."

Remi is a serial ag business leader with an entrepreneurial passion. Most recently, he was the CEO and Co-Founder of Decisive Farming Corp, which was launched in 2011 to develop and commercialize agricultural technologies for crop farmers. During the ten years under Remi's leadership the business grew to over fifty employees and significant revenue. TELUS (TSE: T) acquired the business in 2019, where it continues to operate with over seventy employees within Telus Agriculture. Remi is a Venture Partner at Panache Ventures, A100 member, CDL Ag Associate, THRIVE mentor and an advisor and director on several private company boards.

Prof Vincent Martin joins Index's team as a Scientific Advisor. He is a Professor and Concordia University Applied Synthetic Biology Senior Research Chair, as well as the Founder and Co-Director of the Centre for Applied Synthetic Biology, which is home to Canada's unique Genome Foundry. In 2003 he co-founded Amyris Inc. with support from a $43M grant from the Gates Foundation, and leverages that experience as Chief Scientific Officer for Concordia's District 3 Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In 2014 he was elected as a member of the Royal Society of Canada, College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

Micah Siegel is an active investor in new tech companies through Vanedge Capital, a Vancouver-based VC firm that invests in deep tech, analytics, and computational biology, with over $400M under management. Micah joined the Board of Directors in connection with Vanedge Capital leading Index's seed financing round in 2021. Micah was an early VC investor in Stack Overflow (acquired in 2021 by Prosus for $1.8 billion in cash), Cellular Research (acquired in 2015 by Becton Dickinson for $120 million in cash), Sentry, BioImagene (acquired in 2010 by Roche for $100 million in cash) and a number of other successful companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Remi, Vincent and Micah into their new roles with Index Biosystems," says Mike Borg, Founder & CEO at Index Biosystems. "These are visionary leaders who see value in our technology and are choosing to spend their time to help Index scale. With their support and that of our partners and outstanding team, we are positioned for rapid growth."

SOURCE Index Biosystems

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c7325.html

