U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    -29.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,656.00
    -231.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,753.00
    -96.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,129.20
    -25.80 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.80
    -1.66 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.97
    +5.06 (+28.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8580
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,319.04
    -833.30 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.73
    -17.96 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.21
    -112.11 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

InDex Pharmaceuticals conducts PK study with cobitolimod

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the company will conduct a clinical pharmacokinetic study (PK study) with cobitolimod in Sweden. The Swedish Medical Products Agency has given approval to start the study.

The purpose of the study is to evaluate the systemic uptake of cobitolimod in local treatment of colonic inflammation. The study will include at least 6 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis treated with doses of 500 mg of cobitolimod administered rectally. First the uptake of cobitolimod will be measured in patients with active disease, and then a second time in those of the patients that respond to the treatment.

"The data from the PK study with cobitolimod will support future regulatory applications for market approval," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "Previous preclinical and clinical studies have shown that the systemic uptake of cobitolimod is very limited, which likely contributes to the excellent safety profile. This is a significant advantage compared to the current systemically administered drugs for ulcerative colitis that can cause severe off-target effects."

The PK study will be conducted in parallel with the global clinical phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod, which will include 440 patients and be conducted at several hundred clinics in over 30 countries. CONCLUDE is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical study to evaluate cobitolimod as a novel treatment for patients with moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis.

For more information, contact:

Peter Zerhouni, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on August 19, 2021.

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod met the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT and demonstrated an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety. The results have been published in the reputable medical journal, The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Data from four previous completed placebo-controlled clinical trials support the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the CONDUCT study.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-conducts-pk-study-with-cobitolimod,c3399154

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3399154/1455775.pdf

InDex Pharmaceuticals conducts PK study with cobitolimod

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/index-pharmaceuticals-conducts-pk-study-with-cobitolimod-301358656.html

SOURCE Index Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore's SC Capital set sights on hard-hit Japanese hotels with $550 million fund

    Singapore's SC Capital Partners aims to raise around $550 million for a new fund targeting hard-hit Japanese hotels, its chairman told Reuters, betting tourism will come back strongly once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The asset manager is one of a number of foreign investors, including Blackstone Group, aiming to scoop up Japanese hotels as owners put assets up for sale to generate cash. "I believe very strongly that the trend of foreign visitors coming to Japan will recover and gather strength and continue for a very long time," Suchad Chiaranussati, chairman and founder of SC Capital Partners, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Why AzurRx Stock Is Trading Higher After MS1819 Combo Therapy Data?

    AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) has announced topline results from its Phase 2 Combination Trial evaluating MS1819 with porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. Data collected from 20 patients indicated that MS1819 in combination with PERT led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint, the Coefficient of Fat Absorption (CFA). Patients showed an average gain of more

  • Vaccine Stocks Fall After U.S. Officials Recommend Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks fell Wednesday after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

  • Here's Why Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Could Overtake Both Pfizer and Moderna

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has had some challenges this year. Vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have generated far more revenue for those companies and appear to be the vaccines of choice for many people. Meanwhile, a new study has found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be highly effective against the delta variant, so booster shots may not be necessary for individuals who receive that vaccine.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were slipping 2.9% as of 12:13 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The decline came after the Biden administration announced plans to offer booster shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) beginning Sept.

  • Column: With fluvoxamine, doctors find an old drug that may actually work against COVID-19

    Forget hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin. But there is one existing medicine that shows signs of benefiting COVID-19 patients: fluvoxamine.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

    COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they s

  • Teens Are Drinking Half A Gallon Of Pineapple Juice Before Having Their Wisdom Teeth Removed — But Is It Safe?

    "Pineapple has an enzyme called bromelain, [which] triggers your body’s natural anti-inflammatory response."View Entire Post ›

  • Coronavirus vaccination protester calls Fauci 'fuhrer': 'Your children's children will be subjugated' by 'Nazis'

    A four-hour meeting in San Diego on coronavirus vaccine mandates became heated, with one attendee saying the city was opening a "pit of hell."

  • Biden, Fauci, CDC director support COVID-19 booster shots

    White House officials recommend a third dose for mRNA vaccine recipients to battle the latest COVID-19 surge.

  • Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

    Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

  • COVID-19 symptoms and the Delta variant

    U.S. scientists are investigating whether fully vaccinated people are experiencing different symptoms with the Delta variant than with prior variants.

  • COVID SCIENCE-New studies on vaccine efficacy against Delta, kids' noses have more immunity

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization but their effectiveness against new infections has decreased as the Delta variant spread, according to new studies published on Wednesday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. None of the studies could tell whether the breakthrough infections were due to waning immunity, reduced protection against the Delta variant, or a combination of factors. - Vaccine effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection - mild or severe - dropped to 53.1% in late June to early August, from 74.7% before Delta became predominant, according to a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT of U.S. long-term care facilities https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e3.htm.

  • U.S. hits more than 1,000 COVID deaths in one day

    The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day - about 42 fatalities per hour - for the first time since March, according to a Reuters tally. The surge in deaths comes as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. That point hammered home by the White House's Covid Response team on Wednesday. "This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Reuters tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1,017 deaths. That takes death toll from the pandemic to just under 623,000 people, the highest number of deaths officially reported by any country in the world. The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past twelve days, a six-month high. The hardest hit region is the South. Florida reported a record of nearly 26,000 new cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lakeside Medical Center north of Miami said 90 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the hospital is simply out of intensive care beds. "They've got 5 patients in their ER who are in desperate urgent need of an ICU level of care. I want something. What I don't want is a request for five caskets because I've had five people die while waiting for emergency health care." The surge in deaths and cases comes as school districts across the country welcome students back from summer vacation - many being met with a battle over whether to mandate masks. The Florida State Board of Education voted this week to sanction two local school boards who defied the Republican governor and required children wear face coverings. On Wednesday CDC director Rachelle Walensky, making the case for additional booster shots, said new data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 decreases over time and is less effective against the Delta variant.

  • Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far

    After months of speculation about COVID-19 booster shots, public health officials are rolling out a plan to get fully vaccinated Americans another shot in the arm as early as next month. Federal health officials announced Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) will start to be available the week of Sept. 20 for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months. The first round of boosters is likely intended for the same folks who were first in line during the initial vaccine rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents and senior citizens who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and/or at risk of suffering more severe illness or death, particularly as the more infectious delta variant has led to a recent resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Volatility comes with the territory when you invest in biotech stocks. Here's why they chose Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bluebird Bio): Shares of Bluebird Bio have been hammered in recent years.

  • Cidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma Announce Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 3 ReSTORE Trial of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

    Top-line data anticipated in late 2021 Single Phase 3 trial serves as basis for global regulatory filings SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX) and Mundipharma today announced that the companies have completed recruitment of the pivotal Phase 3 ReSTORE trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of rezafungin as a potential first-line treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The trial includes 184 patients diagnosed wi

  • Regeneron Stock Jumps as GOP Governors Boost Its Antibody Therapy

    CEO Leonard Schleifer said that utilization of the therapy, which has lagged so far during the pandemic, has jumped in recent months.

  • CureVac Says Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say CureVac's second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than its first in a test with monkeys. CureVac's first vaccine was a disappointment.