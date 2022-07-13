U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,051.00
    +85.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.75
    +47.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.80
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.83
    +0.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    +1.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1090
    +0.2870 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,812.64
    +186.15 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.05
    -3.33 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.74
    -40.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

InDex Pharmaceuticals gets new patent for cobitolimod granted in Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INDEX.ST

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent provides additional protection for the use of cobitolimod in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

The patent, with patent number 3947685, will provide an exclusivity period until August 2040, with the possibility of up to 5 years term extension after market approval.

"We are very pleased that the patent has been granted by the European Patent Office, which again confirms that cobitolimod is a unique and innovative treatment for inflammatory bowel disease," said Johan Giléus, acting CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "This patent further strengthens, broadens and extends our robust intellectual property position for cobitolimod in Europe."

Corresponding patent applications have been filed in the strategically most important patent territories globally.

For more information:
Johan Giléus, acting CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: johan.gileus@indexpharma.com

Publication
This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 10:10 CET on July 13, 2022.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief
InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III study CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-gets-new-patent-for-cobitolimod-granted-in-europe,c3600636

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3600636/1603944.pdf

InDex Pharmaceuticals gets new patent for cobitolimod granted in Europe

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/index-pharmaceuticals-gets-new-patent-for-cobitolimod-granted-in-europe-301585586.html

SOURCE Index Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationLawyers for the San Francisco-based company sa

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans. DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months. The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S. The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022. "DelPack is a lea

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Google to Slow Hiring for Rest of This Year

    Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tells employees in memo to be “more entrepreneurial” as search giant becomes the latest tech company to either pull back on new hires or trim staff.

  • Google chief says company will slow hiring for rest of 2022 and 2023 amid ‘uncertain global economic outlook’

    Google will focus hiring for ‘engineering, technical and other critical roles’ for rest of this year and 2023

  • Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

    The commodity supercycle which saw key metals skyrocket in recent years may be coming to an end as recession fears begin to weigh on demand

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?