U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    +14.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,188.00
    +130.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,135.75
    +49.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.10
    +18.80 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.28
    +1.14 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9480
    +0.2080 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,163.92
    +912.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.40
    +73.01 (+6.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

InDex Pharmaceuticals strengthens the clinical development organization in preparation of the start of the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that two new employees have been appointed in the clinical development organisation in preparation of the start of the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod.

Anders Bröijersén is joining InDex as Senior Medical Director Clinical Operations and Johan Levin as Project Manager Clinical Operations.

Anders Bröijersén is a medical doctor and PhD with 15 years of experience in Clinical Development, Medical Affairs and Drug Safety at leading pharmaceutical companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim and MSD. Anders joins InDex from Sobi where he currently serves as Medical Director, Global Pharmacovigilance & Patient Safety.

Johan Levin is a trained nurse and has more than 20 years of experience in Clinical Development at leading pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) such as MSD and Covance. He currently works as senior Clinical Research Associate (CRA) at PRA Health Sciences.

"I am pleased that InDex has been able to attract two highly qualified new employees and welcome Anders and Johan to the team," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "We are expanding the organisation in preparation of the start of our global phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod to be able to be active towards the study sites in collaboration with our CRO. This was a successful model for patient recruitment in our previous study CONDUCT."

The phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod will include 440 patients and be conducted at several hundred clinics in over 30 countries. It is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical study to evaluate cobitolimod as a novel treatment for patients with moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis.

For more information:
Peter Zerhouni, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on August 23, 2021.

Cobitolimod in brief
Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod met the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT and demonstrated an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety. The results have been published in the reputable medical journal, The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Data from four previous completed placebo-controlled clinical trials support the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the CONDUCT study.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief
InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-strengthens-the-clinical-development-organization-in-preparation-of-the-start-,c3401078

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3401078/1457282.pdf

InDex Pharma strengthens the clinical development organization in preparation of the start of the phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/index-pharmaceuticals-strengthens-the-clinical-development-organization-in-preparation-of-the-start-of-the-phase-iii-study-conclude-with-cobitolimod-301360361.html

SOURCE InDex Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How This Vaccine Approval From the FDA Benefits Pfizer

    While Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's jointly developed COVID vaccine has been a huge boon to the two companies, it's important to make clear that Pfizer's vaccine business runs deeper than simply its COVID offering. As a case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Pfizer's vaccine Ticovac, for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), to be used for active immunization to prevent TBE in U.S. patients one year of age and older.

  • Stocks on the Radar: FDA Expected to Grant Full Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine on Monday

    Shares of coronavirus disease vaccine maker Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could rise on Monday following a New York Times report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aiming to give full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 30 he hopes regulators as soon as next month could start granting full approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, a move he said could spur unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot and make local officials more comfortable about implementing vaccine mandates, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said in an interview with Reuters.

  • The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

    Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors, she was told, had found something that merited further investigation, although nurses tried to reassure her that "it most likely wasn't anything to be concerned about."Subscribe to The Post

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

    Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) announced earlier this month that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with Eisai's (OTC: ESALY) Lenvima to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC, also known as kidney cancer). This comes just weeks after the combo was approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma last month.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Cadila jumps nearly 8% after COVID-19 vaccine gets India emergency use nod

    Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumped 7.9% on Monday after India last week approved the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The company's Group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday the supply of vaccine, which will be scaled up to 10 million doses per month from October, will start by mid-September, according to a media report https://bit.ly/3D68i14.

  • 2 Biopharma Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Biopharma is a great place to look for growth stocks to pack into your portfolio because there's always an illness that can be treated more effectively in the future than it is being treated today. The trick is that investors in biotech or pharma businesses need to be patient -- after all, it typically takes around seven or eight years to make a drug and get it approved by regulators. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is worth holding because it's the undisputed leader of its target market -- cystic fibrosis therapies.

  • Nurse issues warning against Covid misinformation after her anti-vaxxer mother dies of virus aged 57

    Amy Crosby, who has worked on vaccine rollout, shares tragic story in hope jab sceptics may change mind

  • Taiwan's president receives domestically developed vaccine

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her first dose of the island's domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, launching its rollout to the public. The vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., was given emergency approval by regulators in July using a shortcut that prompted fierce opposition from parts of Taiwan's medical and scientific community. Instead, they compared the level of antibodies that Medigen's vaccine was able to generate with that of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has been approved by many governments and has undergone the full three stages of clinical trials.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. Abbott said Saturday that he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.

  • India approves world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

    India's drug regulator on Friday granted emergency approval to the world's first DNA-based coronavirus vaccine.Driving the news: The three-dose, needle-free vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila. The company added that it is also the first vaccine to be approved in the country for teens between the ages of 12 and 18.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The vaccine, known as ZyCoV-D, produces the spike protein from the cor

  • This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure

  • Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city

    Vietnamese soldiers on Monday were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. Vietnam's toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections. The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs.

  • Surgeon General Just Predicted What Happens Next

    COVID-19 cases are now up to 150,000+ a day, and are predicted to reach the heights of the pandemic last year. Although the most severe cases are among the unvaccinated—including children—vaccinated people are having breakthrough infections as well, and all infections can lead to "Long COVID," a debilitating illness that may never go away. With this in mind, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Brianna Keilar on CNN's State of the Union to clarify why protecting yourself is "more importan

  • Surprising Habits That Can Lead to Diabetes, Says Science

    Over 122 million Americans are living with diabetes, a chronic disease that impacts the way in which your body turns food into energy, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are three main types of diabetes—type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes —type 2 is by far the most common as well as the most preventable. "If you recognize any of the symptoms, seek help, as identifying diabetes early can be key to preventing it from getting worse," says Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a Yal

  • FDA Warns Against Using Livestock Drug To Treat COVID-19

    "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Global" Warning

    With so much coronavirus misinformation out there, how will we ever get enough people vaccinated to stop the spread of the Delta variant? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention with Dr. Ian Smith and Dr. Cameron Webb to answer just that, and in doing so, he shared 6 things that could save your life—including one big mistake we cou

  • Mask and vaccine mandates coming to Washington state

    New executive orders from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will require masks to be worn indoors, as well as mandatory vaccinations for K-12 and higher education employees.

  • Sunday’s Florida COVID-19 report: Slight increases in hospitalizations and ICU patients

    Sunday morning’s report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed minuscule changes in Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.

  • COVID hospitalizations of younger patients rising

    Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are rising yet again, with COVID-19 responsible for nearly one-third of all ICU patients in the U.S. COVID-related hospitalizations of people under the age of 50, including a surge among children, are at their highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Mark Strassmann reports.