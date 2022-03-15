U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

indi® launches Early Pay to give users access to paychecks sooner

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- indi announced the launch of Early Pay for all indi users. This new, free, automatic feature gives indi users access to their paychecks up to two days early.

indi logo
indi logo

indi offers free, automatic instant payments.

indi is an innovative fintech startup offering gig workers, independent contracts, freelancers, and self-employed people an easy-to-use banking app designed for their unique financial needs.

Early Pay is made available to indi users based on ACH instructions received from their payors. If indi receives information about a user's direct deposit from their payor before the user's scheduled payday, the funds are made available early.

"indi was built for anyone who earns 1099 income. Helping the rapidly growing population of gig workers find work, make more money, and get paid faster is at the core of everything we do and we're excited to be able to offer our users faster access to the money they've earned," says Chris Yates, General Manager at indi.

This new feature demonstrates indi's commitment to serving the needs of gig workers by providing the tools they need to make independent work a sustainable lifestyle.

About indi

indi is digital banking designed for independent workers. It includes an FDIC-insured prepaid account, debit card, and mobile app to allow contractors to easily deposit and save money for quarterly taxes, make purchases, and track expenses to maximize tax deductions. indi is provided by numo, a fintech incubator and independent subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and PNC Bank, N.A., the issuer of the indi debit card. Funds for indi accounts are held at PNC Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

indi is a registered mark of numo llc. PNC Bank is a registered mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. numo is a service mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

For more information, visit https://goindi.com/.

Contact
Chris Yates, indi General Manager
chris.yates@numo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indi-launches-early-pay-to-give-users-access-to-paychecks-sooner-301502763.html

SOURCE indi, LLC

