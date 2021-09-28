U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

India $11 Billion Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2023 & 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Method of Synthesis (Synthetic v/s Biological), By Source (Contact Manufacturing Organizations v/s In-house Manufacturing), By Therapeutic Application, By Drug Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market stood at USD11806.93 million in FY2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to high growth of the biopharmaceutical sector in the country. Additionally, increasing geriatric population in India is further expected to boost the demand through FY2027. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory disorders, among others is going to boost the market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The major drivers boosting the growth of the Indian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market are the rising drug research and increase in development and manufacturing of drugs and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals.

Besides, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, with India being severely hit by the pandemic crisis, also opened opportunities for the growth of India active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Due to the pandemic spread major countries boycotted China for trade as it was where the virus originated, similarly India also banned all kinds of imports and exports with China.

This led to development of manufacturing facilities in the country and improved the status of domestic players. Also, India being a major pharmaceutical hub witnessed demand from various countries across the globe for getting the medical supplies and drugs.

This in turn positively influenced the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the country. Also, supportive government policies such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Pharma Vision 2020, Production Linked Incentive Scheme, among others is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of overall pharmaceutical industry and the Indian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market.

The Indian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented based on method of synthesis, source, therapeutic application, drug type, company, and region. Based on method of synthesis, the market is further segmented into synthetic and biological. The synthetic method of synthesis dominated the market with a share of 56.29% in FY2021 on account of the easy availability of raw materials and easier process for development of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

While the biological method of synthesis segment is expected to grow at a rate of 13.21% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, among others.

Based on drug type, the market is further segmented into generics and innovators. Generics dominated the market with a share of 69.56% in FY2021 as the country also has a large pool of scientists and engineers with a potential to steer the industry ahead to greater heights. India ranks 3rd in terms of pharmaceutical production by volume and 14th by value. The Indian pharmaceutical industry accounts for 2nd largest number of Abbreviated New Drug Application.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies, receiving approvals from regulatory bodies, and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other inorganic growth strategies include mergers & acquisitions, research collaborations, joint ventures, and new product developments to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Major companies operating in the Indian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market are

  • Teva API India Limited

  • Pfizer Ltd.

  • Ipca Laboratories Limited

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

  • Cipla Limited

  • Lupin Limited

  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited

  • Aarti Drugs Ltd.

  • IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited

  • Marksans Pharma Ltd.

  • Divis Laboratories Ltd.

  • Granules India Limited

  • Laurus Labs Ltd.

  • Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

  • Base Year: FY2021

  • Estimated Year: FY2022E

  • Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Method of Synthesis:

  • Synthetic

  • Biological

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Source:

  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

  • In-house

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Application:

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Anti-diabetic Drugs

  • Oncology Drugs

  • Neurological Disorders

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders

  • Others

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type:

  • Generics

  • Innovator

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Region:

  • West

  • South

  • North

  • East

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Preferred Source for Procuring Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
5.3. Demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, By Therapeutic Area

6. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview

7. India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Method of Synthesis (Synthetic v/s Biological)
7.2.2. By Source (Contract Manufacturing Organizations v/s In-house)
7.2.3. By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-diabetic Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Neurological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Others)
7.2.4. By Drug Type (Generics v/s Innovator)
7.2.5. By Region
7.2.5.1. By State (Top 3 States)
7.2.6. By Company (FY2021)
7.3. Product Market Map

8. India Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type (Organic Synthesis v/s Inorganic Synthesis)
8.2.2. By Source
8.2.3. By Therapeutic Application
8.2.4. By Drug Type

9. India Biological Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Hormones, Others)
9.2.2. By Source
9.2.3. By Therapeutic Application
9.2.4. By Drug Type

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. PLI Scheme Analysis for API Production

14. Demand-Supply Scenario

15. India Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Outlook
16.2. Company Profiles (Includes SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Companies)
16.2.1. Teva API India Limited
16.2.2. Pfizer Ltd.
16.2.3. Ipca Laboratories Limited
16.2.4. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
16.2.5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
16.2.6. Cipla Limited
16.2.7. Lupin Limited
16.2.8. Aurobindo Pharma Limited
16.2.9. Aarti Drugs Ltd.
16.2.10. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited
16.2.11. Marksans Pharma Ltd.
16.2.12. Divis Laboratories Ltd.
16.2.13. Granules India Limited
16.2.14. Laurus Labs Ltd.
16.2.15. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iivpxz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


