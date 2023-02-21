India 5G Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Growing IoT-Connected Devices Promises Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India 5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Others), By Core Network, By Network Architecture, By Operational Frequency, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's 5G infrastructure market may register growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028, on the backbone of advancing telecommunication services. A surge in the demand for faster network services along with the advancement in the communication sector owing to the evolving technologies may drive the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, lower latency in 5G growing adoption of virtual networking architecture, and growing mobile data traffic further supports the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the next five years.

Growing IoT-Connected Devices Promises Market Growth

Rapidly increasing adoptions and utilizations of the internet of things in daily life along with the growing demands for artificial intelligence for the functioning of various services further drive the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. IoT technology has vast applications, across several industries, such as manufacturing, smart city, logistics, healthcare, automotive, etc.

These sectors & the devices connected with the IoT require efficient communication infrastructure that is supported by reliable connections with minimum latency. With ready adaptations of the 5G networks, the growth of the 5G infrastructure is further expected and thus it would support the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the next five years.

Faster Internet Connection Demands Drive Market Growth

Increasing penetration of smartphones, and laptops and growing online-based work & entertainment services are actively driving the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. Along with it, demands for faster internet network and growing demand for an efficiently functioning network is further supporting the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the next five years. During the recent pandemic situation, work-from-home culture accelerated and a large portion of the IT industries and multiple other sectors shifted their working-from-home basis. In such conditions, the demand for better internet connectivity and lower latency of data transfer further fueled the growth of the India 5G infrastructure market in the future five years.

Market Segmentation

The India 5G infrastructure market segmentation is based on communication infrastructure, core network, network architecture, operational frequency, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on communication infrastructure, the market is differentiated into small cells, macro cells, and others.

By core network, the market is divided between software-defined networking and network function virtualization. Based on network architecture, the market is fragmented between standalone and non-standalone.

By operational frequency, the market is discussed among Sub 6GHz and above 6GHz. Based on the end user, the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, industrial, and government.

The India 5G infrastructure market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among the North India region, South India region, East India region, and West India region.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks India Pvt Ltd.

LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

Ericsson India Pvt Ltd.

Nokia Solutions & Networks India Pvt Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

ZTE Telecom India Pvt Ltd.

NEC Corporation India Pvt Ltd.

Cisco System India Pvt Ltd.

CommScope India Private Limited

Comba Telecom India Pvt LTD

