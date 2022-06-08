U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.75
    -14.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,033.00
    -132.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,688.25
    -23.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.90
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.71
    +1.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.42
    -0.65 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    -0.0055 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7460
    +1.1300 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,465.68
    +877.24 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.12
    +20.49 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.76
    -16.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

India $8.31 Bn Electrical Kitchen Appliances Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market

Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market
Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market By Category (Large Electrical Kitchen Appliances & Small Electrical Kitchen Appliances), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market valued at USD5714.97 million in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period, to reach a market value of USD8310.45 million by 2027F.

The increasing demand for technologically advanced kitchen appliances is the most critical factor driving the growth of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market in the upcoming five years.

Growing research, evolving and advancing technology, and rising innovation in the existent kitchen appliances are further supporting the growth of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market in the next five years.

Broad applications and higher efficiency of electrical kitchen appliances and other advantages are also some of the primary drivers of the demand, and thus substantiates the growth of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market in the future five years.

Moreover, the demand for electrical kitchen appliances increased in the recent pandemic. The population had to stay at home and were performing household chores on a daily basis, which added to the consistent demand for electrical kitchen appliances in recent years.

However, the supply of the products was compromised due to a lack of physical stores along with delayed online home deliveries of the kitchen appliances. With relaxation the relaxation from the restrictions post pandemic, the e-commerce sector is functional again and is serving the pending demands along with highly efficient delivery services, thus aiding the market growth in the forecast years.

The Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market is segmented by category, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape. Based on category, the market is differentiated between large appliances electrical kitchen appliances & small electrical kitchen appliances.

Large electrical kitchen appliances are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years because of increasing advancements in technology and their increased demand. The large electrical kitchen appliances segment comprises refrigerator, kitchen hood, oven, and dishwasher.

Refrigerators are anticipated to hold the most significant revenue, approximately 89%, by the forecast years due to a surge in the demands. Rising disposable income among the population, along with the need for food safety and to prolong the shelf life of cooked meals, the demand for electrical kitchen appliances is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in market size of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

  • To classify and forecast the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market based on category, distribution channel, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market.

Major market players in the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market

  • LG Electronics India Private Limited

  • Samsung India Electronics Limited

  • Whirlpool India Limited

  • Bajaj Electricals Limited

  • Philips India Limited

  • TTK Prestige Limited

  • Stove Kraft Limited

  • Panasonic India Private Limited

  • Havells India Private Limited

  • Godrej & Boyce Enterprise LLP

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.3. Challenges/Unmet Needs

6. India Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Category (Large Electrical Kitchen Appliances & Small Electrical Kitchen Appliances)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Traditional Stores, Online, Others (Institutional Stores, Exclusive Stores)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map

7. India Large Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8. India Small Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends and Developments

11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

12. India Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke6jcj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • UK's most viewed homes: from £2m mansions to £32m luxury estates

    These are the most viewed houses by Brits on property site Rightmove.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • DRILL RESULTS EXTEND THE SPARK LITHIUM DEPOSIT STRIKE LENGTH BY 80 METRES TO THE WEST AND DISCOVERS A NEW MINERALIZED ZONE

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from the drilling completed during the Phase XI drill program on the Spark pegmatite. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,342.5m in five holes completed. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • Global supply chain is ‘still not stable,' HPE CFO explains

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported earnings last week that missed Wall Street estimates. According to the HPE CFO, the global supply chain is still the biggest hurdle for the company.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Why Diamondback Energy Stock Surged 20% in May

    Several catalysts fueled that rise, including higher oil prices, earnings, an acquisition, and an analyst upgrade. Crude oil prices continued their ascent in May. West Texas Intermediate crude, the primary U.S. benchmark, rose by 9.5% during the month to finish at $114.67 per barrel. Higher oil prices are proving to be a boon for Diamondback Energy.

  • Process Enhancements to NioCorp's Critical Minerals Project Plans Point to Possible CAPEX and OPEX Reductions and Possible Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions

    Metallurgical testing being conducted now by NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) in Quebec, Canada, is intended to quantify the Company's ability to extract rare earth elements ("REEs") from Elk Creek ore. It is also aimed at testing a carbonation process that can be used to recycle key reagents used in the removal of calcium and magnesium carbonates from the Elk Creek ore ahead of operations that are expected to extract and recover niobium, scandium, t

  • If You See These Flowers in Your Yard, Pull Them Immediately, Experts Warn

    Blooming flowers can make any yard look fresh, especially through the spring and summer. But even the most beautiful flowers can have a dark side. There are countless poisonous plants that can cause harm to you or your furry friends, from wisteria to azaleas. And if you're not up-to-date on your flower knowledge, you might not even realize some of the plants growing in your own hard could be toxic. Experts are now warning about one flower so dangerous to humans that you should pull it immediatel

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Most of the world’s economies are slowing down—except for oil producers

    The World Bank's June Global Economic Prospects report lowered predictions for most countries' GDP growth, thanks to rising inflation, war in Ukraine, and Covid lockdowns in China.