U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,144.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,127.75
    +41.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.10
    +15.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.72
    +1.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.81
    -2.86 (-13.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9690
    +0.2290 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,238.18
    +1,225.34 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.06
    +76.67 (+6.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.64
    +23.74 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Method of Synthesis, By Source, By Therapeutic Application, By Drug Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Method of Synthesis (Synthetic v/s Biological), By Source (Contact Manufacturing Organizations v/s In-house Manufacturing), By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-diabetic Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Neurological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Others), By Drug Type (Generics v/s Innovator), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Method of Synthesis, By Source, By Therapeutic Application, By Drug Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130385/?utm_source=GNW

India active pharmaceutical Ingredients market stood at USD11806.93 million in FY2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to high growth of the biopharmaceutical sector in the country. Additionally, increasing geriatric population in India is further expected to boost the demand through FY2027. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory disorders, among others is going to boost the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The major drivers boosting the growth of the India active pharmaceutical ingredients market are the rising drug research and increase in development and manufacturing of drugs and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. Besides, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, with India being severely hit by the pandemic crisis, also opened opportunities for the growth of India active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Due to the pandemic spread major countries boycotted China for trade as it was where the virus originated, similarly India also banned all kinds of imports and exports with China. This led to development of manufacturing facilities in the country and improved the status of domestic players. Also, India being a major pharmaceutical hub witnessed demand from various countries across the globe for getting the medical supplies and drugs. This in turn positively influenced the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the country. Also, supportive government policies such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Pharma Vision 2020, Production Linked Incentive Scheme, among others is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of overall pharmaceutical industry and India active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
The India active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented based on method of synthesis, source, therapeutic application, drug type, company, and region.Based on method of synthesis, the market is further segmented into synthetic and biological.

The synthetic method of synthesis dominated the market with a share of 56.29% in FY2021 on account of the easy availability of raw materials and easier process for development of active pharmaceutical ingredients. While the biological method of synthesis segment is expected to grow at a rate of 13.21% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, among others.
Based on drug type, the market is further segmented into generics and innovators. Generics dominated the market with a share of 69.56% in FY2021 as the country also has a large pool of scientists and engineers with a potential to steer the industry ahead to greater heights. India ranks 3rd in terms of pharmaceutical production by volume and 14th by value. The Indian pharmaceutical industry accounts for 2nd largest number of Abbreviated New Drug Application.
Teva API India Limited, Pfizer Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Limited, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Aarti Drugs Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Divis Laboratories Ltd., Granules India Limited, Laurus Labs Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are some of the major companies operating in the India active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Major companies are developing advanced technologies, receiving approvals from regulatory bodies, and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other inorganic growth strategies include mergers & acquisitions, research collaborations, joint ventures, and new product developments to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
Base Year: FY2021
Estimated Year: FY2022E
Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze historical growth in the market size of India active pharmaceutical ingredients market from FY2017 to FY2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of India active pharmaceutical ingredients market from FY2022 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.
• To classify and forecast India active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on method of synthesis, source, therapeutic application, drug type, company, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the India active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for India active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in India active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of India active pharmaceutical ingredients market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these segments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Method of Synthesis:
o Synthetic
o Biological
• India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Source:
o Contract Manufacturing Organizations
o In-house
• India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Application:
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Anti-diabetic Drugs
o Oncology Drugs
o Neurological Disorders
o Musculoskeletal Disorders
o Others
• India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type:
o Generics
o Innovator
• India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Region:
o West
o South
o North
o East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130385/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • Ethereum Classic Stops For Gas, Along With Bitcoin And Doge, On Bullish Moon Trip

    On Saturday morning Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), along with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the ever-popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was consolidating Friday’s bullish trek north. All three cryptos have recently had a relative strength index (RSI) of over 70% which puts them into overbought conditions for technical traders. A cryptocurrency, like a stock, always enters into a period of consolidation after either a large incline or decline. Ethereum Classic rose 137% between its

  • Oil prices snap seven-day losing streak, helped by weaker dollar

    Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak with support from a weaker dollar, although concern about surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant led to cautious trading. Brent crude climbed $1.23, or 1.9%, to $66.41 a barrel by 0701 GMT, after dipping to $64.60 earlier in the session, its lowest level since May 21. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week - Brent slid about 8% and WTI fell about 9% - as markets braced for weakened fuel demand worldwide due to the surge in the pandemic.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • Cryptocurrency Companies Are Leaving China in ‘Great Mining Migration’

    The companies face many hurdles as they move their machines out of a country that previously used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • Cement Maker Nuvoco Vistas Declines in Mumbai Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corp. falls as much as 17% on its first day of trading in Mumbai.The shares slumped to as low as 471 rupees, after being sold for 570 rupees apiece in the initial public offering. Nuvoco Vistas raised 50 billion rupees ($674 million) in the sale after pricing the stock at the top of the offered range. The company joins a flurry of IPOs in the Indian market, where the amount of money raised so far in 2021 has reached $9.8 billion, already surpassin

  • Korea’s Early Exports Jump as Demand Resilient Amid Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient in the face of a surge in cases of the delta variant. Overseas shipments rose 40.9% in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office said Monday. Exports to major trade partners all posted strong gains. Those to the U.S. were up by 50%

  • Toyota Cutting Global Production 40 Percent, but Not the New Tundra

    Supply-chain problems have reached the usually imperturbable Toyota, but the San Antonio plant that will assemble the eagerly awaited 2022 Tundra will go on as scheduled.

  • Businesses Asking Hong Kong to Revisit Covid Strategy: Gollob

    Aug.22 -- Frederik Gollob, chairman at The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, discusses Hong Kong’s newly tightened quarantine rules and how they’re impacting European businesses working in the community. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • To Gen Zers Working From Home, the Office Is a Remote Concept

    Many who started careers during the pandemic have never worked in the same space as colleagues. But there are ways bosses can ensure they don’t miss out on mentoring.