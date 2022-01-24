U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    +31.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,368.00
    +211.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,548.50
    +122.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.90
    +18.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.66 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8360
    +0.1810 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,148.08
    -274.52 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.34
    +569.66 (+234.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,556.29
    +34.03 (+0.12%)
     

India’s Addiction to Cooking Oil Imports Seen Lasting for Years

Pratik Parija

(Bloomberg) -- Indians will probably buy expensive cooking oils from overseas for at least another 15 years, as demand continues to far outpace domestic production.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumption is expected to climb in India by as much as 17% over the next four years, according to B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association. A rise that steep would further widen the manufacturing gap: India will likely produce about 10 million tons of edible oils in 2021-22, compared with local consumption of as much as 23 million tons.

India, one of the world’s largest buyers of vegetable oils, has struggled to wean itself off imports. Farmers have typically focused on growing cotton and staples like rice, wheat and sugar, partly because the government sets price floors for these crops and buys some of them -- such as food grains -- in bulk for its welfare programs.

A shift in mindset is not likely overnight. High-yielding rapeseed and sunflower varieties and remunerative prices could boost the nation’s output. But incentives for India’s farmers to grow oilseeds are still weak, according to Siraj Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of National Commodities Management Services Ltd., a warehousing and trading company.

Change has to start locally, he said, with a close watch on the crop cycle. Rice farmers should be encouraged to grow sunflower during India’s rainy months, for instance, and wheat producers to cultivate rapeseed in the winter. Higher production of rice bran oil and expensive peanuts could also serve as supplements, he said.

Palm oil, in particular, has potential to close the production gap. Indians often prefer it over soft oils because it’s cheaper and can be blended easily with other fats. It also lasts longer than other choices, making it cost-efficient for bulk users such as restaurants and hotels.

Moving part of the supply chain locally may help. Commodities experts have lobbied the Indian government to import soybeans and crush them domestically, rather than simply purchase soybean oil. That would potentially boost soy oil supplies at home and meet rising demand for feed from the poultry industry.

“It has to be a combination of factors, including providing new technology to boost productivity,” Chaudhry said.

The Problem of Cost

Cooking oils are an integral part of the Indian diet. They play a starring role in feasts served during the country’s massive festivals. They’re used to fry jalebis, the sticky, road-side sweet, and for practically every other staple dish. Their ubiquity has made India the world’s biggest importer of palm, soybean and sunflower oil.

Increasing domestic palm oil production would augment the overall supply of vegetable oil in the country, according to Mehta. India aims to produce 1 million tons by 2026 and further boost output to 2.8 million tons by 2030, up from 300,000 tons, he said.

But price control is increasingly a wrinkle. India’s attempts to ease inflation by cutting duties on edible oil imports and imposing limits on inventories have so far failed to lower costs. Most of the commodities are linked to global prices that have rallied in the past year due to a supply crunch and rising biofuel use.

India’s consumer food prices rose in December at their fastest pace in six months amid soaring costs for vegetable oils, which jumped more than 24% from a year earlier, according to the statistics ministry. The increase comes despite a reduction in edible oil import taxes, which have further boosted world prices on expectations of higher purchases from India.

Food costs are rising around the globe. Crops that can be converted into fuel have been hit particularly hard due to surging crude oil costs. In Kuala Lumpur, the price of palm oil, the most consumed vegetable oil, was up more than 30% in 2021. Soybean oil in Chicago saw a similar surge during the same period.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, vegetable oils -- such as those extracted from rapeseed, sunflower, soybean and palm -- rose between 12% to more than 30% in 2021, according to the food ministry.

Palm oil extended gains to a fresh record on Monday. Benchmark futures in Kuala Lumpur rose as much as 1.1% to 5,380 ringgit ($1,286) a ton, the highest ever for the most-active, rolling contract. Rival soybean oil in Chicago gained for a sixth day to 63.08 cents per pound.

“It will probably be better off if the country can meet 60% to 70% of its demand from domestic output and the rest from imports, reversing the current trend,” Chaudhry said.

(Updates cooking oil prices in the penultimate paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Harris aide meets Dem Hispanic caucus, expresses 'deep regret' over tweet on illegal immigrants

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director asked on Twitter in 2010 why illegal immigrants he saw on TV were not being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This week, over a decade later, he again repented for asking that question, this time before top congressional Democrats.

  • Temasek to acquire Bridgepoint's UK-based testing firm for $7 billion -sources

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy Element Materials Technology for about $7 billion, as it sees an opportunity to boost growth at the testing and inspection services provider, two sources familiar with the matter said. State investor Temasek, which acquired a significant minority stake in Element in 2019, is buying the company from London-listed buyout firm Bridgepoint Group and an announcement could be made as early as Monday, one of the sources said. The buyout will be one of the biggest ever deals by Temasek and a rare controlling-stake transaction by the investor, which reported a 25% rise in its portfolio value to a record S$381 billion ($283 billion) in the year ended March 2021.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskBlackwells Capital LLC, which has a stak

  • 4 Gaming Stocks to Buy After Microsoft's Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) recent $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) highlights the value behind the companies that make video games. With big tech increasingly talking up the metaverse opportunity, companies with talented software engineers are going to be in high demand, and are naturally in the best position to capitalize on the development of these virtual worlds. Of course, Activision shareholders are probably wondering where to invest next.

  • Bitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended its decline on Saturday, and has shed more than 50% from its record high in November while adding further momentum to the meltdown in cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War Risk“Margin positions being liquidated caused a wave o

  • Oil Opens Week With Jump on Outlook for Stronger Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskGlobal benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five straight weekly

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Oil prices rise on supply fears amid tensions in Eastern Europe, Middle East

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on worries about supply disruption amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, which could make an already tight market even tighter, while OPEC and its allies continued to struggle to raise output. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $85.86 a barrel, having fallen 0.5% on Friday. "Investors remained bullish due to geopolitical risk between Russia and Ukraine as well as in the Middle East, while OPEC+ continued to fail to reach its output target," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Canadian Oil Companies Are Spending On Dividends Rather Than Expansion

    Canadian oil companies are enjoying a rare cash-rich moment, and they’re focused on boosting shareholder value rather than expansion as oil prices remain elevated

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • Oil Sellers Driven by Bearish EIA Report, Risk-Off Sentiment

    U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks.

  • Restaurant stocks are on the menu for investors as the pandemic’s end nears

    Omicron is ripping through the population at a shocking rate, but there’s an upside. Below, I single out five restaurant stocks to consider. Getting back to 2019 levels would add $60 billion in restaurant spending, about 10% of 2020 restaurant spending, according to Bank of America.

  • A Tale Of Two Shipping Markets

    Crude oil and LNG tanker rates are getting blasted, with many owners reporting that they have been bleeding cash for over a year

  • 2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

    These companies focus on their customers' needs, which will likely propel their stocks over the long haul.

  • Iraq’s Oil Exports to Stay Steady This Month, Rise in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq said its oil exports would stay steady this month and rise slightly in February.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskCrude shipments will probably average 3.2 million barrels a day in January from fields controlled by the central government, Ali Niza

  • Japan Jan factory growth hits 4-year high, but services contract-flash PMI

    Japan's factory activity grew at the fastest pace in four years in January as output growth picked up, though pressure from a persistent chip shortage, rising input prices and the coronavirus pandemic clouded the outlook. However, activity in the private sector as a whole slipped into contraction for the first time in four months as a surge in Omicron variant coronavirus cases hurt customer-facing businesses in the services industry. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.6 from the prior month's final of 54.3 to mark the fastest pace of expansion since January 2018.

  • Inflation, rising energy prices could squeeze U.S. families

    In December, gasoline prices were up roughly 50 percent from a year ago.

  • Hot Runners for Packaging Market to Grow Substantially; Increasing Applications in Several Industries to Bolster Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

    Companies profiled in the Hot Runners for Packaging Market Report are Inglass S.p.A. (OC Oerlikon Management AG) (Treviso, Italy), Barnes Group Inc. (Connecticut, U.S.), Hillenbrand, Inc. (Indiana, U.S.), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Caledon, Canada), Mastip Technology Limited (Auckland, New Zealand), Top Grade Molds (Mississauga, Canada), Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc. (Westfall Technik) (Ontario, Canada), J-Tech Hot Runner (Ontario, Canada), Wellmade IND. Manufacturing(HK) Limited (Hon

  • Joshua Sewell: Sowing a resilient future for America’s agriculture sector

    Joshua Sewell of Taxpayers for Common Sense advocates for Georgia Congressman David Scott to work with the USDA on beneficial public policy.