U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,488.00
    -145.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,355.75
    -57.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.10
    -7.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +4.45 (+4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.58
    -1.09 (-4.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2000
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,304.99
    -495.31 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.94
    +29.07 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.62
    +44.89 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

India Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Reach USD 1,057.6 Million by 2029 | India Agricultural Micronutrients Industry to Reach CAGR of 9.19%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in India Agricultural Micronutrients Market are Coromandel International (Hyderabad), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IIFCO) (New Delhi), Aries Agro Limited (Mumbai), Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (Goa), Geolife Group (Mumbai), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (Pune), Amruth Organic Fertilizers (Karnataka), Anand Agro Care (Nashik), Multiplex Fertilizers Private Limited (Bengaluru) and others

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India agricultural micronutrients market size was USD 538.4 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 571.6 million in 2022 to USD 1,057.6 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period (2022-2029). This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “India Agricultural Micronutrients Market, 2022-2029.”

The increasing population, advent of advanced technologies, and government backing empower the usage of micronutrients to refine crop health and yield. This is expected to surge the demand for agricultural micronutrients in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Commotion in Supply Chain during COVID-19 to Impact Market Value of Agricultural Micronutrient in India

The market faced a considerable influence of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the supply chain of agricultural input in India involving that of micronutrients. A critical scarcity of labor, limitation on inter-state movement, and limited exports were a few of the unanticipated hindrances that the stakeholders across the value chain of agricultural micronutrients observed.

However, the Government of India has been extremely helpful and offered exceptions from time to time to diminish the loss caused by the pandemic. The financial relief program “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” declared by the government has prime improvements on agriculture and related sectors, which are set to bring a prominent change in the agriculture economy.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/india-agricultural-micronutrients-market-106499

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Coromandel International (Hyderabad)

  • Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IIFCO) (New Delhi)

  • Aries Agro Limited (Mumbai)

  • Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (Goa)

  • Geolife Group (Mumbai)

  • Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (Pune)

  • Amruth Organic Fertilizers (Karnataka)

  • Anand Agro Care (Nashik)

  • Multiplex Fertilizers Private Limited (Bengaluru)

Report Coverage

The report offers a systematic study of the market segments and a methodical review of the market overview. A considerate examination of the current market trends as well as impending prospects are mentioned in the report. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive review of the regional insights and how they hold the largest India agricultural micronutrients market share. The COVID-19 effects have been debated in the report to aid investors and business owners with an enhanced perception of the possible jeopardies present in the market. The report further discusses the important players and their fundamental tactics to remain in the dominating position.

Segments

Type, Source, Application, and Crop Type are studied

Based on type, the market is divided into zinc, boron, iron, molybdenum, manganese, and others. Zinc is expected to dominate the segment owing to rising zinc deficiencies caused in people and its surging awareness. Based on source, the market segmented into chelated and non-chelated. Based on application, the market is segmented into soil, foliar, and fertigation. Based on crop type, the market is segmented into cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/india-agricultural-micronutrients-market-106499

Driving Factors

Growing Micronutrient Deficiencies in Agricultural Soils of India to Endorse Market Growth

In India, concentrated farming pooled with fluctuations in environmental conditions, such as a rise in global warming, is a prime factor that contributed to the reduction of micronutrients in soil. Henceforth, crop cultivation in micronutrient deficient soils has severely impacted the crop yield, resulting in crop damages. Moreover, the absence of timely soil testing has hindered sustainable production of agricultural crops in India. This is expected to bolster the India agricultural micronutrients market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for tactics to endorse their products and institute their positions in the market. One such tactic is to unveil novel agricultural micronutrient products by uniting with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/india-agricultural-micronutrients-market-106499

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

4.2. Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

4.3. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.4. Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions

4.5. Analysis Related to COVID-19

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/india-agricultural-micronutrients-market-106499

Industry Development

June 2020: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IFFCO for collaborative research and development of new agricultural products for farmers in the region.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashes in Southern China

    A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines carrying about 130 people has crashed in southern China.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Perm

  • Oil Surges as Risk Grows of Russian Supply-Hit From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeBrent topped $111 a barrel, up 14% sin

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway strikes $11.6 billion deal for reinsurer Alleghany Corp.

    Warren Buffett picked the industry he arguably knows best, insurance, for his first major deal in two years.

  • Anaplan Stock Surges on Deal to Be Bought by Thoma Bravo for $10.7 Billion

    Anaplan, a provider of business-planning software, agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $66 a share.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Morning