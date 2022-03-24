U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

India Agricultural Pheromones Market to Hit USD 11.03 Million by 2022-2029 | India Agricultural Pheromones Industry CAGR of 15.40%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in India agricultural pheromones market are Barrix Agro Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Bangalore, India), Russell IPM (Deeside, U.K.), Pheromone Chemicals (Hyderabad, India), ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (ISCA Global) (Hyderabad, India), Agri Phero Solutionz (Hyderabad, India), Jaydev Chemical Industries (Mumbai, India), Green Revolutions (Kolhapur, India), Gaiagen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai, India), Rentokil PCI (Mumbai, India), Provivi Inc. (Santa Monica, U.S.)

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India agricultural pheromones market size stood at USD 3.54 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 4.05 million in 2022 to USD 11.03 million by 2029 at a 15.40% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, “India Agricultural Pheromones Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the study, the domestic market will exhibit profound traction for sustainable methods over the next few years. The agrarian region is expected to be the hub for research and development activities on pheromones. Farmers are expected to seek sustainable crop production, auguring well for the industry outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

Mixed Impact from the Pandemic Triggered Supply Chain Disruption

The onslaught of the coronavirus outbreak had a compelling impact on food and agriculture sectors across India. Despite most agricultural inputs coming under the ambit of essential products, supply chain disruptions were pronounced. Meanwhile, an increased focus on digitized supply chain models could boost the region’s growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/india-agricultural-pheromones-market-106523

Segments

Type, Function, and Crop are Studied

In terms of type, the market is segmented into aggregation pheromones, sex pheromones, and others.

Based on function, the industry is segregated into mass trapping, detection & monitoring, and mating disruption.

With respect to crop, the market is fragmented into orchard crops, field crops, vegetables, and others.

Report Coverage

The report has been prepared through quantitative and qualitative analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market. Prominently, a host of primary interviews has been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collected through emails, telephonic conversations, and questionnaires. Besides, the report also includes secondary sources, including press releases, SEC filings, and government websites. The report also includes an executive summary, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that could reshape the market dynamics.

Drivers and Restraints

Expanding Footfall of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to Boost Market Growth

Governments, enterprises, and other stakeholders envisage integrated pest management practices to fuel the trend for pheromones. Agricultural pheromones have emerged as an efficient solution to contain crop damage, thereby fostering the India agricultural pheromones market share. To illustrate, the Government of India introduced pheromone technology in Ladakh between 2012-2018, which reportedly reduced fruit damage by around 55%. Moreover, heightened demand for fruits and vegetables has brought a paradigm shift. Horticulture production surged by 2.93% in 2020-21 compared to the preceding year to reach around 329.86 million tons, according to India’s Ministry of Agriculture. Amidst escalating food security concerns, the demand for environment-friendly crop protection methods will underpin the business outlook.

Meanwhile, soaring production and maintenance costs of pheromones may challenge leading companies vying to expand their market presence across untapped areas.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Barrix Agro Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Bangalore, India)

  • Russell IPM (Deeside, U.K.)

  • Pheromone Chemicals (Hyderabad, India)

  • ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (ISCA Global) (Hyderabad, India)

  • Agri Phero Solutionz (Hyderabad, India)

  • Jaydev Chemical Industries (Mumbai, India)

  • Green Revolutions (Kolhapur, India)

  • Gaiagen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

  • Rentokil PCI (Mumbai, India)

  • Provivi Inc. (Santa Monica, U.S.)

Get a Customized PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/india-agricultural-pheromones-market-106523

Regional Insights

Sustainability Trend and Flourishing Digitization to Boost Market Position

Stakeholders are poised to bank on the trend for sustainability, spurred by the adoption of IPM principles. In the midst of health and environmental concerns, sustainable farming could be the go-to trend. The India agricultural pheromones market growth will witness an appreciable gain during the forecast period, largely due to the growth of the horticulture sector.

Prominently, sex pheromones will be highly sought-after on the back of their use in IPM practices. Non-toxic nature may add impetus to the growth of agricultural pheromones during the forecast period.

Stakeholders Prioritize Product Portfolio Expansion Gain Prominence

Leading players are expected to invest in research and development activities, product rollouts, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions. Industry players are likely to emphasize technological advancements to gain traction during the forecast period.

Key Industry Developments

  • March 2021: Natco Pharma Ltd. announced plans to roll out its first Green Label Pheromone product to manage pink bollworm attacks on cotton crops.

  • March 2020: Scientists and researchers from JNCAR and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) introduced a matrix-powder-like substance fueled with nano-enabled control release of pheromones.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/india-agricultural-pheromones-market-106523

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent/Related Market

    • Analysis on Agrochemical Use Trend

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and

    • New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Crisis

  • India Agricultural Pheromones Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Sex Pheromones

        • Aggregation Pheromones

        • Others

      • By Function (Value)

        • Mating Disruption

        • Detection & Monitoring

        • Mass Trapping

      • By Crop (Value)

        • Field Crops

        • Orchard Crops

        • Vegetables

TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/india-agricultural-pheromones-market-106523

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Others), By Source (Synthetic Chemicals and Biologicals), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crop Type, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Agricultural Pheromones Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, and Others), Function (Mating Disruption, Detection & Monitoring, and Mass Trapping), Application (Dispensers, Traps, and Spray Method), Crop Type (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


