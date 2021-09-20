India AI in Agriculture Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2023 & Long-term Forecast to 2027
Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology, By Offering (Hardware, Software and AI-As-A-Service), By Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing investments by the major players is anticipated to foster the market through FY2027.
India AI in agriculture market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The India AI in agriculture market is driven by the growing demand for agricultural production.
Additionally, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as precision agriculture, smart plantation systems, hydroponics, among others in the agriculture industry are further expected to propel the demand for AI in agriculture during forecast period.
The India AI in agriculture market is segmented based on technology, offering, application, company and regional distribution. Based on technology, the market can be fragmented into machine learning, predictive analytics and computer vision.
The machine learning technology segment holds the largest market share owing to the rising deployment of information technology (IT) in agriculture applications such as field conditions management, crop management, livestock management, among others. Based on offering, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and AI-as-a-service. The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.
This can be accredited to the integration of mobile technologies with farming techniques, growing use of artificial intelligence software to improve farm efficiency, and rising demand for real-time data management systems.
Major players operating in the India AI in agriculture market include
Companies Mentioned
IBM Corporation
John Deere India Private ltd
Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corp
SatSure
Fasal
Aibono
Gobasco
Cropin
Intello Labs
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
Base Year:FY2021
Estimated Year: FY2022
Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027
India AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology:
Machine Learning
Predictive Analytics
Computer Vision
India AI in Agriculture Market, By Offering:
Hardware
Software
AI-As-A-Service
India AI in Agriculture Market, By Application:
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Others
India AI in Agriculture, By Region:
North
South
East
West
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9pc13
