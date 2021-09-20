U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.00
    -61.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    -568.00 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,151.50
    -174.50 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.40
    -43.90 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.49
    -1.48 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.12
    +6.43 (+34.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5600
    -0.3350 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,381.23
    -3,538.91 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.98
    -117.55 (-9.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.90
    -118.74 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

India AI in Agriculture Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2023 & Long-term Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology, By Offering (Hardware, Software and AI-As-A-Service), By Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing investments by the major players is anticipated to foster the market through FY2027.

India AI in agriculture market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The India AI in agriculture market is driven by the growing demand for agricultural production.

Additionally, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as precision agriculture, smart plantation systems, hydroponics, among others in the agriculture industry are further expected to propel the demand for AI in agriculture during forecast period.

The India AI in agriculture market is segmented based on technology, offering, application, company and regional distribution. Based on technology, the market can be fragmented into machine learning, predictive analytics and computer vision.

The machine learning technology segment holds the largest market share owing to the rising deployment of information technology (IT) in agriculture applications such as field conditions management, crop management, livestock management, among others. Based on offering, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and AI-as-a-service. The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

This can be accredited to the integration of mobile technologies with farming techniques, growing use of artificial intelligence software to improve farm efficiency, and rising demand for real-time data management systems.

Major players operating in the India AI in agriculture market include

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM Corporation

  • John Deere India Private ltd

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Intel Corp

  • SatSure

  • Fasal

  • Aibono

  • Gobasco

  • Cropin

  • Intello Labs

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

  • Base Year:FY2021

  • Estimated Year: FY2022

  • Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology:

  • Machine Learning

  • Predictive Analytics

  • Computer Vision

India AI in Agriculture Market, By Offering:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • AI-As-A-Service

India AI in Agriculture Market, By Application:

  • Precision Farming

  • Livestock Monitoring

  • Others

  • India AI in Agriculture, By Region:

  • North

  • South

  • East

  • West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9pc13


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • Stock Rout Deepens on China, Fed; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. futures falling more than 1% and European equities hitting a two-month low. Contracts on the three major U.S. indexes signaled further declines when the market opens after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wedn

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive On China Default Fears With Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; What To Do Now

    China property default fears are ratting an already-shaky market, with the S&P 500 below its 50-day and a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Dow Futures Dive More Than 500 Points, Evergrande Fears Mount—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The highly indebted Chinese property giant has debt obligations due this week it can't pay. Investors are worried about spillover into the wider market.

  • All 30 Dow stocks fall as Evergrande default fears spark selloff

    Shares of all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are trading lower in Monday's premarket, led by financials, as part of a global equity selloff sparked by concerns over the collateral damage from the potential default by China-base real estate developer Evergrande Group. Among the biggest early decliners, shares of American Express Co. sank 2.9%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gave up 2.5% and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. shed 2.5%. The most active Dow stock was Apple Inc.'s , which slid 1.2

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • European Stocks Slide to Two-Month Low on China and Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slid to the lowest level in two months as China’s real estate crackdown and worries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve fueled risk-off sentiment.The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 2%, the most in a month and to the lowest level since July 21. Germany’s DAX slumped 2.3% on the day the index’s expansion takes effect, with banks and automotive shares underperforming. While all sectors retreated on the European gauge, miners declined the most, sliding to the lowest leve

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.