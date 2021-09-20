India AI in Agriculture Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2023 & Long-term Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology, By Offering (Hardware, Software and AI-As-A-Service), By Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing investments by the major players is anticipated to foster the market through FY2027.

India AI in agriculture market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The India AI in agriculture market is driven by the growing demand for agricultural production.

Additionally, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as precision agriculture, smart plantation systems, hydroponics, among others in the agriculture industry are further expected to propel the demand for AI in agriculture during forecast period.

The India AI in agriculture market is segmented based on technology, offering, application, company and regional distribution. Based on technology, the market can be fragmented into machine learning, predictive analytics and computer vision.

The machine learning technology segment holds the largest market share owing to the rising deployment of information technology (IT) in agriculture applications such as field conditions management, crop management, livestock management, among others. Based on offering, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and AI-as-a-service. The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

This can be accredited to the integration of mobile technologies with farming techniques, growing use of artificial intelligence software to improve farm efficiency, and rising demand for real-time data management systems.

Major players operating in the India AI in agriculture market include

Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

John Deere India Private ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corp

SatSure

Fasal

Aibono

Gobasco

Cropin

Intello Labs

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year:FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Predictive Analytics

Computer Vision

India AI in Agriculture Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

AI-As-A-Service

India AI in Agriculture Market, By Application:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Others

India AI in Agriculture, By Region:

North

South

East

West

