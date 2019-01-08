India's Stocks Swing Ahead of Quarterly Earnings Focus

(Bloomberg) -- India stocks swung between gains and losses as investors positioned for company earnings that start this week amid estimates that economic growth may be slower than forecast.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 35,847.88 at 10 a.m. in Mumbai after falling as much as 0.3 percent and rising as much as 0.1 percent. The broader NSE Nifty 50 Index was little changed.

India’s largest companies this week begin reporting their results for the October-December quarter, with lender IndusInd Bank Ltd. scheduled to kick the season off on Wednesday. Asia’s largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., will outline its performance on Thursday, followed by Infosys Ltd. on Friday.

India’s economy will expand by 7.2 percent in the year through March, according to the government’s first official estimate. While that would be the fastest pace in three years, it’s slower than the central bank’s projected pace of 7.4 percent.

The Numbers

Thirteen of 19 sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a measure of telecom companies, while a gauge of power companies dropped the most.HDFC Bank Ltd. and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. were the biggest drags on the benchmark index.Axis Bank Ltd. and Power Grid Corp of India. were among the worst performers on the SensexBandhan Bank dropped as much as 5.5% while Gruh Finance plunged 14.4% after merger dealSun Pharmaceutical Industries surged as much as 2.1% after the U.S. FDA approved a drug. The stock was raised to add from sell at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Strategist View

“Earnings growth will be necessary to take markets higher. We hope public sector undertakings’ loss provisioning has peaked and this quarter’s earnings will provide color,” Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer Sanctum Wealth Management Pvt. wrote in a note.“The domestic macro picture looks fairly good heading into 2019 for Indian equities. Emerging market look better than developed markets, buffeted by expected strong domestic flows, low interest rates, low inflation, low crude and accommodating central bank policy”

