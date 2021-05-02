U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,992.09
    -994.07 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

India April trade deficit at $15.24 billion: trade ministry

FILE PHOTO: A mobile crane carries a container at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's trade deficit in goods was $15.24 billion in April, preliminary data released by the government on Sunday showed.

Merchandise exports rose to $30.21 billion for the month from $10.17 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to $45.45 billion from $17.09 billion, the data showed.

Last year India was under a strict national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, leading to a significant reduction in international trade volumes.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • NC research universities are helping to drive the Triangle’s tech surge

    NC State and others partner with tech companies

  • Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world'; more mystery blasts

    The protests, which the military has been unable to stop with lethal suppression, were on Sunday coordinated with expatriate communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution". "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," organisers said in a statement. The protests are only one of the problems the generals have brought on with their Feb. 1 ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident. Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire. "There was a lot of chaos because of the scale of the fire ... hospital staff rushed my family members out from the ward and we used our car to take them to another hospital," said Parth Gandhi, whose two relatives, both COVID-19 patients escaped the disaster.

  • India leaders ignored variant warnings -scientists

    The Indian government was warned in early March about a new, more contagious variant spreading in the country.That's according to five scientists that took part in a government-organized forum, called the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, or INSACOG.The sources told Reuters exclusively that despite variant warnings, the Indian government failed to impose measures to stop the spread of the virus.Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies and tens of thousands of farmers continued to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agriculture policy.The world's second-most populous country is now battling a second wave of infections, with more than 300,000 a day for over a week.It's the worst streak anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic and scientists say it's accelerated by new variants.INSACOG was set up as a forum of scientific advisers by the government in late December to detect genomic variants of the coronavirus that might threaten public health.An INSACOG member told Reuters researchers first detected the Indian variant as early as February and issued official warnings in early March.Modi's office did not respond to a request for comment.But some scientists say the surge was much larger than expected and cannot be blamed on political leadership alone.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • TikTok names ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as new CEO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -TikTok appointed Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the hot video-sharing platform, the company said on Friday. Chew, based in Singapore, will retain close ties to TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance where he will remain Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue building out our strong and deep management team as we set the stage for the next phase of TikTok's success," Chew said in a statement.

  • What is the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting? Here are the basics of Warren Buffett's big event

    Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting is taking place on Saturday, May 1 and will be live streamed exclusively here on Yahoo Finance.

  • One in Four Shares in $12 Billion Bond ETF Are Now Sold Short

    (Bloomberg) -- As the U.S. economic rebound continues to dazzle, the mood music in the world’s biggest bond market is getting darker.Short interest in the $12 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) now clocks in at 25% of shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Meanwhile, investors are ditching the ETF in droves: TLT has posted outflows every day so far this week, putting the fund on track for weekly withdrawals of over $1 billion -- the worst stretch since November, Bloomberg data show.After a lull, the rise in Treasury yields resumed this week as inflation expectations hit multi-year highs. Exacerbating matters was the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting, where Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the central bank views any jump in price pressures as fleeting and it won’t be dialing back crisis-level monetary support any time soon. That’s given the green light for long-dated Treasuries to sell off, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“What they’re saying is, we want inflation and growth to run sizzling hot. We aren’t worried about inflation because we can deal with that if we have to,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “So it’s a free pass to inflationary pressures and pressure on the long end.”TLT surged 16% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended global markets, but has since given back most of those gains. The ETF has slumped 12% so far this year as the U.S. vaccine rollout and economic reopening boost expectations for a jump in inflation, which could eat into fixed-income returns.Flows into funds with heavy duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- have dried up as a result, while investors pour billions into ETFs focused on shorter-dated Treasuries. In particular, five-year notes look attractive to offset equity downside should risk appetite sour, since the tenor has cheapened as traders have priced in Fed rate hikes, in the eyes of Mizuho International Plc.’s Peter Chatwell.“For those looking at TLT as an equity downside hedge, the belly of the curve can now serve this purpose,” Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy, said. “If there was to be a macro problem, these hikes would be quickly priced out, and the five-year would generate a capital gain.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • America’s Jobs Recovery From Crisis Is Looking Robust: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy probably notched up another bumper month of hiring in April, tallying with other reports that suggest growth momentum is building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.Payrolls may have risen by 978,000, according to the median estimate of economists, above the 916,000 gain in March, while unemployment is seen falling below 6%. The Labor Department report on Friday will wrap up another busy week of data that also includes April surveys of manufacturers and service providers.Covid-19 vaccination rates continue to climb, while the Biden administration is eager to keep the federal spending spigots wide open to add more fuel to the economic recovery. Last week, the government said the economy expanded at an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, spurred by the second-fastest rate of household spending since the 1960s.Such demand, which is starting to invigorate activity in the pandemic-restrained service sector, is prompting employers to beef up headcounts. Manufacturers alone are projected to have added about 60,000 in April, the most in 10 months.Read more: Global Jobs Rebound, But It’s Still a Long Road Back for SomeEven with an almost 1 million increase in April employment, payrolls will be about 7 million shy of their pre-pandemic level, a reason Federal Reserve policy makers kept their benchmark interest rate near zero at last week’s meeting.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ‘jobs deficit’ relative to pre-pandemic levels remains roughly as wide as it was coming out of the recession of 2007-09. For this reason, Powell has expressed the desire to see a ‘string’ of jobs reports similar to March to feel confident that the economy is on a durable trajectory. An April gain in the vicinity of 1 million is a start, to be sure, but far short of what centrists on the FOMC might consider a ‘string.’”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bank decisions in Brazil, Turkey and the U.K. will be among the highlights of the week. Canada also publishes its April jobs report.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaPMI data from around the region should indicate how Asia’s factories are ticking over in response to the improvement in global demand. Korean CPI may accelerate further, though higher oil prices compared with last year’s nadir may overstate the strength of the overall trend.Japan will emerge from its Golden Week holiday on Thursday with minutes from the BOJ’s March meeting that will offer more details of the thinking behind stimulus framework changes made after a review.The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is set to keep its stimulus settings unchanged, then releases updated economic forecasts on Friday that will need to acknowledge the brighter employment outlook while dispelling any notions of tapering. Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and Malaysia on Thursday -- both are widely seen as on hold for now.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaA cluster of monetary decisions from around the fringes of Europe’s single currency area may prove to be the main highlights of the coming week.Most prominent among them will be the Bank of England, which is likely to raise growth forecasts on Thursday after the region’s most advanced vaccination program put Britain on course to reopen much of the economy in coming months. That may presage a future decision to taper monetary stimulus later this year.The same day in Norway, attention is likely to focus on whether the Norges Bank will signal a rate increase as soon as in September to cool the economy’s house-price rally.Turkey’s central bank is expected to leave its benchmark unchanged for a second meeting. Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the country’s political leadership desires.Policy makers in eastern Europe also seem hesitant to raise borrowing costs. In Poland no change is expected despite a pickup in inflation, while in the Czech Republic, officials have already said rate hikes forecast for this year may come later than planned.Within the euro region itself, speeches by European Central Bank policy makers are likely to draw most attention, with President Christine Lagarde among several officials scheduled to make public comments.In South Africa, Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to publish a ratings review on Friday after downgrading the country to Ba2 with a negative outlook in November. The ratings company said in February it expects a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and wider deficits than the government, and that risks to debt affordability remain elevated.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaChile’s economic outlook has taken a turn for the better with March’s year-on-year activity indicator on Monday likely to show brisk growth.Colombia on Monday posts the minutes of its April 30 central bank meeting, where policy makers kept the key rate at 1.75%, followed by April inflation data Wednesday.Brazil on Wednesday reports March industrial production data before all attention shifts to the meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as “Copom.” Since 1999, the institution’s decisions have matched survey medians about 75% of the time, but under current President Roberto Campos Neto, expectations and outcomes have tallied more often. This time, a rate increase to 3.5% is foreseen by economists.On Friday, Brazil’s March retail sales report may show significant weakness, while Chile’s April report on inflation should see the annual rate nudge just over the 3% target.Ending the week, Mexico serves up the last consumer price data before next week’s central bank meeting, where Banxico is expected to hold at 4%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 million

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were $275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot again defended the vaccine rollout on Friday, saying that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had not overpromised on its ability to supply shots, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a European Union lawsuit. AstraZeneca, which has said it will not make a profit from the shot during the pandemic, was reporting financial details of distribution of the vaccine for the first time - including a hit of 3 cents on earnings per share, or a drain of about $40 million on net income.

  • The Decade of Shrinking Global Stock Markets Is Finally Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The ever-shrinking global stock market is no more.Thanks to record issuance, the SPAC boom and the pandemic-fueled collapse in buybacks, the supply of equities across the developed world has turned positive for the first time in a decade, according to Sanford C. Bernstein. At $273 billion in the 12 months through the end of March, the hand-wringing over the de-equitization trends of the post-financial crisis era is well and truly over.What started as a rush to shore up balance sheets during the Covid crisis has morphed into a spree of deals to tap relentless investor appetite for a market defying historic valuations. From Coinbase Global Inc. and Deliveroo Plc to celebrity blank-check firms, initial and secondary offerings jumped to a record $208 billion in the 13 weeks to April 9, Ned Davis Research data show.It’s the latest sign of market mania on Wall Street.“Typically, equity issuance peaks at the end of the cycle at the same time that investor sentiment gets stretched,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “The rapid rise in net equity issuance is another sign to us that this market cycle is happening at warp speed.”All this is a big reversal from the pre-pandemic era, when the number of stocks dropped year-on-year and staying-private was in vogue.That spurred fears the public market was losing its appeal as a pricing mechanism and gateway to raise capital -- not to mention angst that Main Street was missing out on the spoils of American capitalism.The question now: Will money managers gobble up supply, or will corporate buybacks pick up the slack to fuel markets at records?On the latter, there’s good news for bulls with Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. pledging to repurchase shares after blockbuster earnings. American companies last quarter announced $339 billion of repurchases, a 68% rise from the depths of the pandemic selloff a year ago, though still short of $569 billion during the 2018 heyday, according to EPFR Global Inc. data.Now, European companies, which have traditionally preferred paying dividends, may be on the brink of a buyback wave, according to Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale SA.Fueled by merger activity, the private equity boom and American firms buying back shares en masse, the shortage of stocks in the pre-virus days helped juice the bull market. It got extreme: In November 2018, supply collapsed by almost $1 trillion, Bernstein data show.In the past the brokerage has compiled the data to clients as a warning that rising supply leads to lower future returns. This time round, things may be different.“One can add on high valuations and several months of record inflows as a series of potentially negative signals,” said strategist Inigo Fraser Jenkins. “But I still think it is right to have a positive equity view as there is a good case that real rates will stay lower for longer, and asset owners are likely going to be forced into buying more equities.”With returns diminishing across the fixed-income world, equities are increasingly seen as the only game in town. After a boom in retail speculation over the past year, the $600 billion of inflows into global stocks over the past five months have exceeded the entire total of the prior 12 years, according to Bank of America Corp.And there are no obvious signs demand will crumble anytime soon.While the global economy is only just emerging from the 2020 doom and gloom, a listing spree and elevated valuations are typically symptoms of greed in the dying stages of the business cycle. For some, it’s a signal the stock party is looking crowded. Since surging 119% in a year to a record in February, an exchange-traded fund that tracks IPOs has dropped more than 15%.Still, there are no tried-and-tested ways to trade a Covid cycle that keeps booming on massive policy stimulus.“Interest in general for equity has been very, very high compared to the last one or two years,” said Katy Kaminski, chief research strategist at quant firm AlphaSimplex Group LLC. “A lot of people think it’s a reasonable time to issue those shares, so it can go on for quite a long time until you have some kind of disruptive event.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Still Up, but Losing Upside Momentum

    Look for a downside bias as long as June gold futures remain under the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists. So forth, nor do I like just shoveling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • EU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

    EU regulators accused Apple on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone maker's lucrative business practices. The preliminary findings are the first time Brussels has levelled anti-competitive charges against Apple, although the two sides have had bruising clashes in the past, most notably a multibillion-dollar tax dispute involving Ireland. Apple, Spotify and other parties can now respond.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?