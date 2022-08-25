U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Indian authority searched offices of a16z-backed CoinSwitch Kuber

Manish Singh
·1 min read

India's financial crime-fighting agency searched premises of the Bengaluru-headquartered crypto exchange startup CoinSwitch Kuber over suspicion of violation of the South Asian market's local foreign exchange management act, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Enforcement Directorate searched the premises on Thursday and spoke with the financial team as well as co-founder and chief executive Ashish Singhal, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private and sensitive.

"We receive queries from various government agencies. Our approach has always been that of transparency. Crypto is an early stage industry with a lot of potential and we continuously engage with all stakeholders," a CoinSwitch Kuber spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.

The startup, valued at nearly $2 billion and backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia India, declined to elaborate.

The government agency has performed over a half a dozen probes into tech firms this year including Chinese smartphone vendors Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi and seized over $1 billion of capital that it said firms had evaded in fraudulent tax computations.

  • Adani's attempt to take over an Indian news channel sparks a media-freedom debate

    An attempted hostile takeover of a prominent news television channel by India’s richest man has revived concerns around media freedom in the country.

  • India asks Byju's to explain delay in filing audited financial accounts, report says

    India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs has asked Byju’s to explain why it hasn’t filed its audited financials for the year ending March 2021, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Edtech giant Byju’s, which is India’s most valuable startup with a valuation of $22 billion, has missed the deadline to file its audited results by 17 months. The startup -- backed by scores of high-profile investors including Blackrock, Tiger Global, UBS, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners -- said in early July that it will file the results within 10 days.

  • People Wade Through Water as Deadly Floods Hit Pakistan's Swat District

    People waded through chest-high floodwater in Mingora, Pakistan, on Wednesday, August 24, as floods wrought havoc in Swat district, killing at one person — a young girl — and injuring at least eight, Pakistani media reported..The Commissioner of Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, visited Mingora on Wednesday and local authorities to assess damages, implement relief operations, and ensure the supply of clean drinking water in the affected areas, according to a statement on the commissioner’s Facebook page.A compensation scheme for those affected was announced by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Credit: Sungin Khan via Storyful

  • India lifts ban on American Express

    India has lifted business restrictions on American Express, once again permitting the U.S. giant to onboard new customers in the South Asian market after the firm demonstrated "satisfactory compliance" with local data storage rules, the local central bank said Wednesday. In a series of moves last year, the Reserve Bank of India indefinitely barred Mastercard, American Express and Diners Club from issuing new debit, credit or prepaid cards to customers over noncompliance with local data storage rules (PDF). India lifted the ban on Mastercard in June this year.

  • As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy

    The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson led Britain out of the European Union and won a landslide election victory before his government collapsed in a heap of ethics scandals.

  • Honda considering decoupling supply chain from China -Sankei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co Ltd is considering building a separate supply chain that would reduce its dependence on China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be a high profile move by a major Japanese manufacturer. Many big Japanese companies have built extensive production hubs in China but have recently seen output snarled by COVID-19-related lockdowns. There are also deepening worries about the impact of tensions between the United States and China.

  • After multiple thefts, San Francisco contractor takes on finding stolen tools

    From car break-ins to shoplifting, much has been said about property crime in San Francisco. For one set of victims, theft doesn't just come with a cost, it's making it difficult to work. Wilson Walker reports. (8/24/22)

  • Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory

    Pakistan rejected India's closure of the incident of the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on March 9, and reiterated demand for joint probe, said a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Wednesday night. The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said at the end of its inquiry that the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties. The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India - was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • “Consumers Don’t Have the Money to Spend”: 10 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop. A possible real estate crash in China is threatening […]

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Micron's plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications

    Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a "once-in-a-generation" semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region. Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. could invest $80 billion in factories near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas. The details came to light in incentives applications and the company has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • Ford Trucks Highlighted in $1.7 Billion Verdict Weren’t Subject to Tougher Safety Rules

    Auto regulators later applied stiffer roof-strength requirements to heavier trucks. Ford maintains the design was safe.

  • Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement

    The AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University recently released a study that helps readers imagine how different retirement journeys might look. The idea is that there is "no normal" retirement and that each path will be different. The study lays out … Continue reading → The post Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Guitar cases and tissue boxes stuffed with cash: Yoga guru charged with not paying taxes while raking in $20 million

    Prosecutors say founder Greg Gumucio and his partners failed to file personal or corporate taxes for nearly a decade for their donation-based business.