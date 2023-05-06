India Automotive Blockchain Market to 2028: Low Operational Cost Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Blockchain Market - India Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Application (Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Mobility Solutions, Financial Services, Others), By Mobility, By Provider, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The India automotive blockchain market is expected to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, FY2024-FY2028.

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation

BigchainDB GmbH

IBM Corporation

SHIFTMobility Inc.

HCL Technologies

NXM Labs Inc.

Accenture plc

Helbiz, Inc.

CV Group UAB

CarBlock Corp.

Increased demand for automotive blockchain technology for logistics & transportation, insurance, secure transactions, and advantages such as low operational costs and improved security are expected to be the primary drivers for India's automotive blockchain market for the next five years.



Blockchain Technology Enhances Data Security in Automobiles



Blockchain technology stores the blocks of data, and these blocks are linked with each other using the cryptography technique. It is considered a safe and secure network as it keeps the data stored in different blocks. Data is protected against data loss and leaks as each block used in the process contains the cryptogenic hash of the previous block and time and transaction details.

Authentication is required to gain access to data stored in blocks of blockchain technology, including secure communication network and secure blockchain technologies. With the growing demand for connected vehicles and automation technology in automobiles, automotive blockchain technology is expected to grow at a significant rate in the next five years.



Blockchain Technology Improves Transaction Processes



Automotive blockchain technology is highly secure and provides enhanced security and real-time processing, which improves consumers' overall experience. It removes the need to hire a mediator to look after every transaction and maintain a proper record for the same.

Story continues

Blockchain technology stores all the information and has a higher accuracy rate than other technologies. Logistics and transportation information can be easily maintained by automotive blockchain technology. Growing awareness about the benefits of adopting blockchain technology along with the availability of high security securing transactions is expected to bolster the demand for the Indian automotive blockchain market for the forecast period.



Automotive Blockchain Technology Optimizes Ownership Costs



Automobile companies used to hire dedicated persons or third parties to store essential data related to automobiles.



Automotive blockchain technology is used to efficiently store and manage the records of the processes related to automobiles. Operational costs, sales data, and insurance and warranty claims are essential information that is stored with the help of automotive blockchain technology.

The adoption of blockchain technology by automobile companies to lower the expenses incurred in maintaining and hiring employees to complete the work. The need to lower operational costs and make the process cost-effective is expected to fuel the growth of India automotive blockchain in the forecast period.



Report Scope:



In this report, India automotive blockchain market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



India Automotive Blockchain Market, By Application:

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Mobility Solutions

Financial Services

Others

India Automotive Blockchain Market, By Mobility:

Personal Mobility

Shared Mobility

Commercial Mobility

India Automotive Blockchain Market, By Provider:

Application & Solution

Middleware

Infrastructure & Protocol

India Automotive Blockchain Market, By End User:

OEMs

Vehicle Owners

Mobility as a Service Provider

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky82c5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-automotive-blockchain-market-to-2028-low-operational-cost-drive-growth-301817183.html

SOURCE Research and Markets