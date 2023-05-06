India Automotive Blockchain Market to 2028: Low Operational Cost Drive Growth
DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Blockchain Market - India Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Application (Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Mobility Solutions, Financial Services, Others), By Mobility, By Provider, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India automotive blockchain market is expected to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, FY2024-FY2028.
Companies Mentioned
Microsoft Corporation
BigchainDB GmbH
IBM Corporation
SHIFTMobility Inc.
HCL Technologies
NXM Labs Inc.
Accenture plc
Helbiz, Inc.
CV Group UAB
CarBlock Corp.
Increased demand for automotive blockchain technology for logistics & transportation, insurance, secure transactions, and advantages such as low operational costs and improved security are expected to be the primary drivers for India's automotive blockchain market for the next five years.
Blockchain Technology Enhances Data Security in Automobiles
Blockchain technology stores the blocks of data, and these blocks are linked with each other using the cryptography technique. It is considered a safe and secure network as it keeps the data stored in different blocks. Data is protected against data loss and leaks as each block used in the process contains the cryptogenic hash of the previous block and time and transaction details.
Authentication is required to gain access to data stored in blocks of blockchain technology, including secure communication network and secure blockchain technologies. With the growing demand for connected vehicles and automation technology in automobiles, automotive blockchain technology is expected to grow at a significant rate in the next five years.
Blockchain Technology Improves Transaction Processes
Automotive blockchain technology is highly secure and provides enhanced security and real-time processing, which improves consumers' overall experience. It removes the need to hire a mediator to look after every transaction and maintain a proper record for the same.
Blockchain technology stores all the information and has a higher accuracy rate than other technologies. Logistics and transportation information can be easily maintained by automotive blockchain technology. Growing awareness about the benefits of adopting blockchain technology along with the availability of high security securing transactions is expected to bolster the demand for the Indian automotive blockchain market for the forecast period.
Automotive Blockchain Technology Optimizes Ownership Costs
Automobile companies used to hire dedicated persons or third parties to store essential data related to automobiles.
Automotive blockchain technology is used to efficiently store and manage the records of the processes related to automobiles. Operational costs, sales data, and insurance and warranty claims are essential information that is stored with the help of automotive blockchain technology.
The adoption of blockchain technology by automobile companies to lower the expenses incurred in maintaining and hiring employees to complete the work. The need to lower operational costs and make the process cost-effective is expected to fuel the growth of India automotive blockchain in the forecast period.
Report Scope:
In this report, India automotive blockchain market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
India Automotive Blockchain Market, By Application:
Manufacturing
Supply Chain
Mobility Solutions
Financial Services
Others
India Automotive Blockchain Market, By Mobility:
Personal Mobility
Shared Mobility
Commercial Mobility
India Automotive Blockchain Market, By Provider:
Application & Solution
Middleware
Infrastructure & Protocol
India Automotive Blockchain Market, By End User:
OEMs
Vehicle Owners
Mobility as a Service Provider
Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky82c5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-automotive-blockchain-market-to-2028-low-operational-cost-drive-growth-301817183.html
SOURCE Research and Markets