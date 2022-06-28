U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market Report 2022-2028: Value to Reach $2.37 Billion at a CAGR of 8.48%

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Component Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Region and Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018- 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market value stood at USD1518.96 million in 2022, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% to achieve the market value of USD2373.10 million by 2028. Rising technological advancements in the automotive sector and growing demands for more power-efficient vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the upcoming five years.

Higher sales and demands for the passenger cars owing to the rising disposable income among the population also play a vital role in increasing the demands and thus the growth of the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the next five years. Recently, increasing demands for electric vehicles and the incorporation of internet of things and artificial intelligence in the vehicles also add to the growth of the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the future five years.

Technological advancements in vehicles like tire pressure monitoring systems, automatic speed limits, adaptive front lights, emergency braking, etc., are expected to fuel the demand for advanced vehicles and thereby substantiate the growth of the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the forecast years through 2028. The scope of the automotive wiring harness function includes transferring signals, data, and power within a vehicle performed by data transmission and electrical wires.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the market size of the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market from 2018 to 2022.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market from 2023 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

  • To classify and forecast the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market based on vehicle type, component type, material type, application, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

Report Scope:
In this report, the Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market have been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component Type:

  • Automotive Wires

  • Automotive Connectors

  • Automotive Terminals

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type:

  • Copper Wiring

  • Aluminum Wiring

  • Optical Wiring

  • Others (Polyurethane, Polyethylene, PVC, etc.)

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application:

  • Body Harness

  • Engine Harness

  • Speed Sensor Harness

  • Chassis Harness

  • Others (HVAC, Dashboard, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Automotive Wiring Harness Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. India Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

7. India Passenger Car Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

8. India Commercial Vehicles Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends and Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Pricing Analysis

13. India Economic Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Lear Automotive India Private Limited

  • Aptiv Components India Private limited

  • Leoni Cable Solutions India Private Limited

  • Fujikura Automotive India Private Limited

  • Viney Corporation Private Limited

  • Dhoot Transmission Pvt. Ltd

  • Samvardhana Motherson Group

  • Spark Minda

  • Yazaki India Private Ltd.

  • SEI Trading India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn8mnl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


