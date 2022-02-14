U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,651.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,242.25
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.50
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.39
    +1.29 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    +14.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.36 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,303.46
    -118.96 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.50
    -34.45 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

India bans Garena Free Fire, 53 more China-linked apps

Manish Singh
·3 min read

India has banned Tencent-backed Garena's Free Fire, NetEase's Onmyoji Arena and Astracraft and over 50 more apps with links to China, the latest in a series of similar blockings over the past one and half years on national security grounds.

Some of the newly prohibited apps, which include Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Viva Video Editor, AppLock and Dual Space Lite, are clones or rebrands of many of the over 300 apps affiliated with Beijing that New Delhi has banned since mid-2020 amid escalating geopolitical tension among the two nations.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the order, citing the Section 69a of the IT ACT, 2000. In a statement, a Google spokesperson acknowledged the order and said the firm was complying.

"On receipt of the interim order passed under Section 69A of the IT Act, following established process, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India," a Google spokesperson said Monday.

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Garena's Free Fire appears to be the most popular app to be blocked in the latest batch. The Sea and Tencent-backed game had over 40 million monthly active users in India of its 75 million users worldwide in January, according to analytics firm App Annie, data of which an industry executive shared with TechCrunch. (Sea is quietly testing its social commerce Shopee in India.)

The news of the ban has come as a surprise to Garena's team in India. The firm was chasing deals with tournament organizations to promote and showcase its game in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The series of blocking began in late June 2020 when India banned TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat and dozens of other apps with links to China over national security concerns. New Delhi, which has never explicitly mentioned China in these announcements, did not offer an official statement on its move Monday.

The Indian government has since extended the ban to over 200 more apps including popular title PUBG. That game remains the only known app that has made a return to Google Play Store and Apple's AppStore in India in some way.

Several of other firms and app operators have attempted to address New Delhi's concerns, but the Indian government retained its decision early last year after deeming the responses inadequate.

India is by far the largest market globally by app installs. Last year, the South Asian nation clocked over 25 billion downloads, according to App Annie.

US giants as well as firms from other nations including China and South Korea aggressively focused on India in the past decade as they looked for the next great growth region. In comparison, only a handful of Indian firms operate in China.

Market size, by the sheer volume of app downloads. (Data period: 2021. Image and data credits: App Annie)

After India refused to revoke its ban on TikTok, ByteDance (the app's parent firm) laid off the vast majority of its employee base in India and recently shut down its edtech business in the country, TechCrunch reported.

TikTok's ban in India, which prompted several local startups to launch short video apps, gain traction and raise over $1 billion, did not make much impact on ByteDance's revenue as the firm made deep inroads in several other overseas markets. Indian social network ShareChat and on-demand streaming service MX Player said last week they were merging their short-video apps in the country in what TechCrunch reported is a $900 million deal.

Recommended Stories

  • India bourse head was a 'puppet' of unnamed yogi, regulators say

    Chitra Ramkrishna allegedly shared business plans, meeting agendas and financial projections with the guru.

  • Lata Mangeshkar or Suman Kalyanpur? Voices that confuse listeners even 70 years later

    The most ardent music lovers have often had to put in that extra effort to distinguish between the two voices.

  • Topeka woman's plan to start blog about 'terribly bad dates in Kansas' led to love and marriage

    After moving to Topeka, Erica Garcia planned to start a blog about all the "bad dates in Kansas" she expected to have. Instead, she found love.

  • Will Ford Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    The company is making great progress with its EV strategy. But will that be enough to make the stock a monster winner for shareholders?

  • In Arbery Hate Crimes Trial, Racism Will Take Center Stage

    ATLANTA — The killing of George Floyd catalyzed a period of national soul-searching about race and racism that has touched nearly every aspect of American life. But in a number of high-profile trials since then — including in the murder of Floyd and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — prosecutors have carefully avoided putting racism itself on center stage. That changes as soon as this week, as federal prosecutors try to prove that the white men who killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, committed a

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Republican Opposition Will Face an ‘Uphill Slog’ in Courts, Experts Say

    The debate over whether President Biden can and should cancel trillions in student loan debt is heating up, now that his legislative agenda appears to be losing steam.

  • 9 Common Sleep Mistakes That Could Be Causing Your Dark Circles

    Sleep. We know it, we love it, we don’t get enough of it. But why? As it turns out, it’s often largely our fault. Here, nine common sleep mistakes you might be making that are keeping you from feeling rested...

  • Facebook removed anti-vaccine trucker protest groups run by overseas actors

    As anti-vaccine groups in the US attempt to stage their own version of Canada’s disruptive “Freedom Convoy,” foreign content mills have worked to bolster those efforts for their own gains.

  • Packers reportedly want to go all in on keeping Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers believe they can salvage their relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

  • 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Becoming Wealthy

    Everyone would like to know how to become rich, yet many people make financial mistakes every day. What are the dumb things that get between you and wealth?

  • Recovery of treasure from "holy grail" of shipwrecks moving forward

    The wreck of the San Jose was found off Columbia's coast, but Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims to its fabled riches.

  • ‘The Brad Pitt of mountain lions’: how P22 became Los Angeles’ wildest celebrity

    Griffith Park’s famous feline – who evades sightings better than any movie star – has inspired murals, songs and even an exhibit on his life The mountain lion known as P22 has become one of Los Angeles’ most famous of felines. Photograph: Alamy The mountain lion known as P22 has become something of a celebrity in the city of Los Angeles. The big cat resides in Griffith Park, a 4,000-acre park tucked in the Hollywood hills, and has inspired murals, songs and even an exhibit about his life. This F

  • Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence incident

    Adrian Peterson was booked and arrested on Sunday

  • Cryptocurrencies are not legal in India, future uncertain: Union minister

    Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Saturday that cryptocurrencies are not legal in India and that their future is uncertain at the moment. Fast facts Many investors and exchanges had viewed a decision to impose a 30% tax on cryptocurrency profits as a step toward validating the industry. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, clarified last […]

  • Taiwan says needs to re-open, eyes March cut to COVID quarantine

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan aims to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and re-open to the world, the government said on Monday. Since the pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases of COVID-19 below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving on the island even as large parts of the rest of the world have ditched theirs. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang said that even though there could be further domestic infections the government was "quite confident" in its anti-pandemic measures.

  • Pantego detective with nearly 20 years of North Texas service dies of COVID-19

    Cpl. Sheli Godbold was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 while with the Euless Police Department and temporarily ended her police career.

  • Sudan's top general lauds recent ties with former foe Israel

    Sudan’s top general has lauded recent ties with Israel, saying that intelligence sharing between the two former adversaries helped arrest suspected militants in his country. The two countries normalized relations late in 2020 as part of a series of U.S.-brokered deals between Israel and four Arab countries. Israel and Sudan have since crafted security and intelligence relationships that have seen officials exchange meetings repeatedly in unannounced trips.

  • Olympian Eileen Gu skis her way toward international superstardom

    Eileen Gu is perhaps the most famous person you’ve never heard of, until now. The American-born freeskier is competing for Team China at the Winter Olympics, making millions of dollars and drawing criticism in the process.

  • French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order

    A convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on Paris from Lille, Perpignan, Nice and other cities late on Friday, despite warnings from Paris authorities that they would be barred from entering the capital.

  • Black women face structural racism in health care jobs

    Black women are more widely represented in health care than any other demographic group, yet they're concentrated in its lowest-wage and most hazardous jobs, according to a study published yesterday in Health Affairs.Why it matters: The study was among several examining racism and health in Health Affairs released Monday in the medical journal's first issue devoted entirely to the topic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the num