India Beauty and Personal Care Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 6.32%, in Terms of Value, Between 2022 & 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market

Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market
Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 24.53 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32%.

Market Segmentation

  • India's Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented based on Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, and Category.

  • Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup, and Beauty Tools and Accessories.

  • Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.

  • Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.

  • Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Beauty and Personal Care Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses India's Beauty and Personal Care Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Beauty and Personal Care Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends

  • Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income

Restraints

  • High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs

  • Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

  • Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry

  • Growing Popularity of Organic Products

Challenges

  • Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products

Companies Mentioned

  • VLCC

  • L'OREAL

  • Unicharm

  • Amway India Enterprises

  • Kaya Skin Clinic

  • Lakme

  • Richfeel Health & Beauty

  • Unilever

  • Vaseline

  • Nivea



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p42yq4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


