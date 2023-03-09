U.S. markets closed

India Biomass Market Report 2023: Biomass Bagasse Segment Holds 92.44% Share by Capacity Installed FY 2022 - Forecasts to 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Market in India 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Biomass installed capacity in India stood at 10,205.61 MW in FY 2022, which was 8,295.78 MW in FY 2017, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% during the FY 2017 - FY 2022 period.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched various programs for the promotion of efficient technologies for using biomass in different segments of the economy to ensure derivation of maximum benefits. Under the biomass power and cogeneration initiative, bagasse-based cogeneration in sugar mills has been implemented for the effective exploitation of biomass.

Maharashtra had 5,272.84 Mega Watt (MW) of installed bioenergy in FY 2022, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,385.78 MW), Karnataka (3,804.30 MW), Tamil Nadu (2,085.40 MW), and so forth.

The biomass bagasse segment holds the third position in terms of generating renewable energy. In FY 2022, the biomass power installed capacity stood at 10205.61 Megawatt (MW). The biomass bagasse segment holds 92.44% share by the capacity installed in India as of FY 2022 and the non-bagasse segment holds 7.56% in FY 2022

Key market influencers

The Indian energy system, along with the global trend, is moving away from fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas as measures are taken to prevent climate change, which has prompted the development of new energy sources to fill the gap.

One of the causes of the closure of biogas plants is the decline in the number of farm animals in rural regions, which prevents the supply of the contracted quantity of waste to plants.

Governmental initiatives:

  • An agreement between The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and businesses or institutions to enable the establishment of 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plant facilities by FY 2024 with a total capacity of 15 MT of CBG per year was signed as part of a policy on biofuels to encourage the blending of ethanol in vehicle fuel.

  • According to the Government's policy on biomass utilization, each gigawatt of capacity at 7% co-firing requires close to 0.25-0.3 million tons of biomass pellets.

  • By 2030, by replacing 50-100 million tons of coal with biomass, the thermal power sector's pollution might be reduced by 90-180 million tons.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
3.2. Source wise backup of renewable energy generation
3.2.1. RE Generation backup for FY 2021
3.2.2. RE Generation backup for FY 2022

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Biomass installed capacity based on historic data (FY 2017 - FY 2022)
4.2. Top 10 states with maximum bio energy installed (as of November 2022)

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
5.1. Share of Biomass in installed power capacity (FY 2021 and FY 2022)
5.2. Biomass power generation in Million Units (MU) FY 2021 vs FY 2022
5.3. Bagasse power generation in MU FY 2021 vs FY 2022

Chapter 6: Market Influencers
6.1. Market drivers
6.2. Market challengers

Chapter 7: Government Initiatives
7.1. Government Initiatives

Chapter 8: Market Trends
8.1. Market Trends

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
9.1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

  • Company information

  • Business description

  • Products/services

  • Key people

  • Financial snapshot

  • Key ratios

  • Key financial performance indicators

  • Key business segments

  • Key geographic segments

9.2. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
9.3. Reliance industries Limited
9.4. Tata Chemicals Limited
9.5. Altret Industries Private Limited
9.6. G-Energetic Biofuels Private Limited
9.7. Khanda Biofuels
9.8. Southern Online Biotechnologies
9.9. Universal Biofuels

Chapter 10: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qufxf5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-biomass-market-report-2023-biomass-bagasse-segment-holds-92-44-share-by-capacity-installed-fy-2022---forecasts-to-2027--301765966.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

