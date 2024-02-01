India Boosts Infrastructure Spending, Narrows Fiscal Deficit

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s government will increase infrastructure spending by 11% in the coming fiscal year, boost housing and other services while still curbing its budget deficit, the finance minister said.

In her last budget speech before elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the economy’s prospects and the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in boosting incomes. She vowed support for sectors targeted by Modi in the elections, namely farmers, young people, women and the poor.

“The next five years will be years of unprecedented development and golden moments to realize the dream of a developed India by 2047,” she said.

The government is benefiting from surging tax revenue, allowing it to continue spending while still reining in the budget deficit. The shortfall for the current fiscal year ending in March is projected to be 5.8% of gross domestic product, slightly lower than initially targeted. The government will curb the deficit to 5.1% in the next financial year, and reduce its borrowing.

Bonds rallied on news of the borrowing plan, with the yields on the 10-year benchmark dropping 8 basis points to 7.07%.

The budget — an interim one before a new administration takes office — will allocate 11.1 trillion rupees ($134 billion) on capital spending, an increase of 11.1% from the previous year. The government had ramped up capital expenditure by almost a third annually in the past three years.

“The fiscal consolidation ambitions have been significantly raised,” said Rahul Bajoria, a senior economist at Barclays Plc. “The government seems keen to let the private sector run with capex growth,” while it builds back its fiscal space used up during the pandemic, he said.

Modi is in a strong position to extend his decade in office in elections likely to take place in April and May, buoyed by a strong economy. The government is predicting 7.3% growth in the current fiscal year, and the Finance Ministry this week predicted expansion of about 7% in the coming year, keeping India on track to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

Other key highlights of the budget:

Gross government borrowing is projected at 14.13 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting April 1, lower than the 15.2 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Net borrowings, adjusted for maturities, are planned at 11.75 trillion rupees for the next fiscal year

Sitharaman didn’t make any changes to tax rates for individuals, while extending tax benefits for startups to March 2025

The government plans to raise 500 billion rupees from the sale of state assets in the next fiscal year. It missed its target 510 billion rupee target for this year, collecting only 300 billion rupees after the privatization of IDBI Bank Ltd. didn’t go through. Since 2014, the government has missed asset sales targets most years

Dividends from state-owned companies are projected to reach 480 billion rupees next fiscal year, and 1.02 trillion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India and state-owned banks

--With assistance from Shruti Mahajan.

