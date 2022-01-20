U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

India Cement Markets, FY2027 - Major Players are UltraTech Cement Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, ACC Limited, Shree Cement Limited

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cement Industry in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The cement industry is mainly driven by the consequential number of construction activities with the growing demand and a surging need for residential complexes of urbanised population.

Furthermore, the construction of various infrastructure projects such as airports and roads, undertaken by the government in recent times, propels the growth of the market. Some of the major players include UltraTech Cement Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, ACC Limited, Shree Cement Limited.

Market Insights:

India is the second-largest producer of cement in the world, accounting for more than 7% of the global installed capacity. In FY 2021, domestic production stood at 294.40 million tons, declining by 12% year-on-year on account of the economic slowdown. Cement consumption is projected to reach about 419.92 million tons in FY 2027.

The spurt in demand from sectors such as housing, commercial construction, and industrial construction will lead to an increase in consumption.

Segment insights:

The housing sector is the key contributor to the cement industry growth. It is estimated that about 60% of cement is consumed by the sector. Demand is further getting fuelled by the non-trade segment, which is gaining momentum with the resumption of construction work of public infrastructure projects such as roadways and metros, after the lockdown.

In terms of production, South India has the maximum production capacity among the five zones (North, South, Central, West, and East). It has a share of about 33% of the overall cement production.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, production was affected due to intermittent lockdowns and restrictions on mobility. Construction activities were interrupted in Q4 FY 2021 and Q1 FY 2022 because of the second wave and this resulted in the decline of consumption.

However, because orders were put on hold, consumption volumes increased in the second quarter of FY 2022. Significant market growth is expected over the forecast period because of higher infrastructure and developmental activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market Definition and Structure
3.2. Major Organizations Controlling the Cement Industry in India

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. India Cement Industry Overview
4.1.1. Cement Production (FY 2020-FY 2027E)
4.1.2. Cement Consumption (FY 2020-FY 2027E)
4.1.3. Current Market Scenario
4.1.4. Sectors Driving the Demand for Cement in India
4.1.5. Percentage Share of Cement Consumption in India (FY 2021)
4.1.6. Percentage Share of Cement Demand in India (FY 2021)
4.2. Region-Wise Cement Production Capacity
4.2.1. Region-Wise Cement Production Capacity (FY 2021)
4.2.2. Region-Wise Break-Up of Grinding Units and Clinker Clusters (FY 2021)

Chapter 5: Impact of Covid-19
5.1. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
5.1.1. Severe Impact on Cement Production in FY 2021
5.1.2. Major Positive Outcomes During FY 2021
5.1.3. Major Negative Impact on Cement Demand in FY 2021
5.1.4. Regaining Stability in FY 2022
5.1.5. Impact of Covid-19 on the Major Players

Chapter 6: Trade Analysis
6.1. Export of Cement

  • Based on Value

  • Based on Country

6.2. Import of Cement

  • Based on Value

  • Based on Country

Chapter 7: Market Influencers
7.1. Key Growth Drivers of the Sector
7.2. Key Factors Deterring the Growth of the Sector

Chapter 8: Market Influencers
8.1. Capacity Expansion Plans

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Acc Limited

  • Company Information

  • Business Description

  • Products/Services

  • Key People

  • Financial Snapshot

  • Key Ratios

  • Key Financial Performance Indicators

  • Key Business Segments

  • Key Geographical Segments

  • *Similar Information Has Been Covered for All Companies

9.2. Ambuja Cements Limited
9.3. J. K. Cement Limited
9.4. Jaiprakash Associates Limited - Jaypee Group
9.5. Jk Lakshmi Cement Limited
9.6. Orient Cement
9.7. The Ramco Cements Limited
9.8. Shree Cement Limited
9.9. The India Cements Limited
9.10. Ultratech Cement Limited

Chapter 10: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2okmh3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-cement-markets-fy2027---major-players-are-ultratech-cement-limited-ambuja-cements-limited-acc-limited-shree-cement-limited-301464955.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

