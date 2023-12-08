India Signals Rates to Stay High for Longer as Economy Booms

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India left its key policy interest rate unchanged Friday, predicting faster growth in Asia’s third-largest economy and worries about food prices as elections loom.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.5% for the fifth straight time, in line with economists forecasts. All but one of the panel members voted to keep the policy stance at “withdrawal of accommodation,” indicating rates may remain higher for longer.

While inflation has eased toward the 4% target, Governor Shaktikanta Das raised concerns about rising food prices, which makes up about half of the consumer basket, saying there are still risks of higher costs in coming months. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing an election next year, his government is taking concerted steps to curb prices of food like onions and rice.

“The inflation outlook will be influenced by uncertain food prices,” Das said in a live-streamed address from Mumbai. The inflation target of 4% is yet to be reached and “we have to stay the course,” he said.

Stocks advanced 0.5% while the rupee and government bonds traded flat.

With India’s economy growing faster than any other major nation, policymakers aren’t ready to signal any easing yet. The RBI raised its growth projection for the fiscal year ending March to 7% from 6.5% — higher than most economists’ predictions. The economy expanded at a much faster pace than expected last quarter, prompting economists from Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. to raise their full-year projections to 6.7%.

“So far, the RBI seems very comfortable with the growth outlook, which is going to be key factor deciding monetary policy for India going ahead, unlike inflation which is key in rest of the world,” said Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Barclays.

Story continues

The RBI has raised its key interest rate by 2.5 percentage points since last year to help rein in inflation and bolster the rupee. Analysts are divided on when the central bank will cut interest rates, though most expect a shift only once the US Federal Reserve begins easing.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

The RBI “drove home its intention to stay the course on rates, saying its policy must continue to be “actively disinflationary” to ensure that inflation eases back to its medium-term target of 4%. We think the RBI will wait until after the Federal Reserve pivots before it starts cutting the repo rate, likely in April.”

— Abhishek Gupta, economist

For full report, click here

Das signaled rates have probably peaked, saying policymakers should be mindful of the risks of overtightening given global risks.

“Every action has to be thought through even more carefully to ensure overall macro-economic stability,” he said.

Das said the central bank will remain nimble on liquidity management and hasn’t seen the need to do open market sale of bonds so far, a move that would have sucked liquidity from the financial system and driven up market interest rates.

“He doesn’t need to be hawkish anymore in his tone,” said Abhisek Bahinipati, a fixed-income trading head at Mirae Asset Capital Markets India. “The impact of all the factors taken together, surplus liquidity is unlikely to go up significantly.”

The governor said it will also allow banks to reverse transactions done through the central bank’s liquidity windows on holidays.

--With assistance from Subhadip Sircar, Shwetha Sunil and Malavika Kaur Makol.

(Updates with governor’s comments on liquidity)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.