India Central Bank Holds Rates, Sticks With Hawkish Stance

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth straight meeting Thursday and retained its hawkish policy stance, signaling rates will stay higher for longer.

Five of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.5%, a move predicted by all of the 42 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The panel also decided to retain its policy stance at “withdrawal of accommodation.”

While inflation is on a downward trend, monetary policy must continue to be disinflationary in order to bring the rate down to the 4% target on a durable basis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a live-streamed address from Mumbai. Volatile food prices remain a risk to the outlook, he said.

The RBI predicts inflation will average 4.5% in the coming fiscal year beginning in April, Das said. The economy has performed “remarkably well,” with growth likely to reach 7% in the period, he said.

“The job is not yet finished and we have to be vigilant of new supply shocks,” Das said.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields pared early gains to trade flat at 7.07% after the rate announcement. The rupee edged 0.1% higher to 82.93 per dollar while stocks were little changed.

“To stay on hold and cautious on inflation in our view is justified amid ongoing geopolitical tension and uncertainty on food inflation,” said Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Plc.

Inflation remains firmly above the 4% target, largely due to higher food prices. The core measure, which strips out food and fuel costs, has eased below that level, though, suggesting demand-led pressures remain subdued.

The decision comes a week after the government shunned populist measures in its last budget before national elections and announced a smaller-than-expected deficit along with a cut in borrowing for next year.

