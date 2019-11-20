India’s Central Bank Takes Control of Dewan Housing Board

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank has taken over the board of troubled shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp. on governance concerns and payment defaults, it said in a release on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India appointed R. Subramaniakumar, former chief executive officer of state-run lender Indian Overseas Bank as the administrator in the company, it said.

The Mumbai-based lender was among the worst hit in the wake of default by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., which drove up financing costs and made it harder for non-bank financing companies to access funds. DHFL, which has about 900 billion rupees ($12.5 billion) of obligations, had been in talks with lenders to restructure its debt and was looking for a strategic partner to help fund an equity infusion.

The embattled lender seen its market value erode 91% in the past year, compared with about 15% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index.

