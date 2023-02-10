India Construction Chemicals Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 5,541.8 million by the end of 2033 Owing to Increase in Infrastructural Projects and Start of New Projects | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The India construction chemicals market is projected to substantial CAGR of a magnitude of 13.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The global market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,617.8 million in 2023 and reach a market valuation of US$ 5,541.8 million by the end of 2033.

According to the historical analysis, construction chemicals registered a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2022. As per the latest report, Future Market Insights offers insights into key factors driving demand for construction chemicals in India. Further India's construction chemicals market is estimated to account for around 6.3% of the global market share.

Construction chemicals are vital for the construction industry. These chemicals play a crucial role in the growth of the economy of a country. The construction industry is likely to witness substantial growth in India over the assessment period. The growth is attributed to the significant investment in the infrastructure sector and growth in building construction and real estate business. Furthermore, rising governmental initiatives like Smart City, "Make in India", and Housing for all, amongst others, are creating significant opportunities for the construction industry which in turn is expected to boost the sales of construction chemicals in India.

A decrease of 140 bps and 30 bps was anticipated in half-yearly growth in the year 2022. This is due to a certain decline in construction sector growth and an increase in pricing for materials. With the recovery in the economic growth outlook and construction sector performance, the market is estimated to surge with substantial growth rates over the forecast period. Growth in a number of infrastructural projects, and a rise in spending towards the construction industry across all states had trusted the demand for construction chemicals in the country.

Key Takeaways

Increasing spending within the construction industry by the government of India is anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities in the country. These opportunities are majorly created by growing infrastructure and commercial construction activities as well as a rise in apartment construction in tier-1 cities.

Urbanization in the country is also bolstering the demand which is attributed to rising in the construction of buildings and commercial places and the development of the infrastructure.

Key manufacturers in the industry are leveraging these opportunities by innovating new products. These new products comprise properties like watertight concrete, high strength, reliable, hassle-free floor concepts, and which can easily be used in construction.

Admixture concretes are significantly used to cater to the demand created by infrastructural and commercial construction activities. Moreover, the construction chemicals market is likely to achieve a faster growth rate in the current estimation period due to the continuation of various governmental infrastructural projects and the start of new projects.

Competitive Landscape

The market of Indian construction chemicals is anticipated to be fragmented within tier-II and tier-III levels, with the presence of more than 450 manufacturers across the country. However, a fair share of the market has been accounted for by the top manufacturers.

One of the primary challenges for construction chemicals in India has been product pricing. Key manufacturers have comparatively low-profit margins, attributed to the contractors preferring low-cost chemicals to reduce overall construction costs. Although, distributors are gaining more margins in construction chemicals as compared to the manufacturers.

Some of the major contractors within the construction industry are still unaware of the benefits that construction chemicals hold. Therefore, they tend to use substitutes that come at low costs providing higher margins. Key manufacturers of construction chemicals are focusing on mergers and acquisitions and regional expansion to establish a stronger foothold across the nation.

More Insights into theIndia Construction Chemicals Market

North India accumulates more than 31% of the market over the construction chemical market of India. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid development in infrastructure coupled with increased government spending in the country are key factors driving the region's construction chemical industry. Population growth and rise in disposable income across the region are further creating significant demand for construction chemicals for residential constructional activities across the region.

The western region of India is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for durable and energy-efficient construction materials. The western region is expected to create around US$ 4.1 Billion of absolute dollar opportunity between 2023 and 2033. Manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities to innovate as per the end user's specific requirements.

Segmentation of Industry Research

By Product Type, the market has been segmented as:

Concrete Admixtures Plasticizers (lingo, SNF, PCE) Accelerators Retarders Air Enterainers

Waterproofing Chemicals Bitumen PVC EPDM TPO PTFE Silicone Acrylic Polymers SBR - Styrene-butadiene Cementitious Membrane PU Membrane - Liquid-applied Membrane Crystalline Additives in Waterproofing

Protective Coatings Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Alkyd Polyester Others

Adhesives & Sealants Adhesives Tile Adhesives Cementitious Epoxy

Tile Grouts Cementitious Epoxy



Masonry Mortar

Sealants Silicone MS Hybrid PU Weatherproof Silicone Polysulfide

Concrete Repair Mortar Cement-based Epoxy-based Micro Concrete

Plaster Cement-based Gypsum-based

Asphalt Additives

By Application, the market is segmented as:

Infrastructure

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

By Region, the market is segregated as:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | India Construction Chemicals Market

1.1. India Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Porter's Analysis

2.4. Key Success Factors

3. Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. India Construction Industry Outlook

3.1.2. Global Chemical Sales overviews

3.1.3. India Economy Outlook

3.1.4. India Construction Chemical Outlook

3.1.5. World Cement Production

3.1.6. India Cement Production Outlook

3.1.7. India Construction Project Overview

3.1.8. India Real Estate Industry Overview

3.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity Analysis

5. India Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.4. Market - Pricing Analysis

5.5. Pricing Break-up

5.5.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

5.5.2. Distributor Level Pricing

5.6. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

