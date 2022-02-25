U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

India Construction Market Review 2017-2021 and Forecast to 2026 - Construction of Houses Under the PMAY (U) Scheme to Support Growth of Residential Construction

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, the construction industry in India is expected to grow by 16.5% to reach INR 42,127 billion in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in India remains intact. The construction industry in India is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach INR 60,508.9 billion by 2026.

Spending on infrastructure projects is expected to support industry growth in India

Increased focus on developing the infrastructure is offering support for the growth of the construction sector in the country. In October 2021, the government announced a master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop the infrastructure to lower logistic costs and improve the economy. Notably, the government allocated US$8.28 billion for road works and US$7.88 billion for the development of National Highways in the Union Budget 2021.

By March 2022, the government plans to construct 8,500 kilometers of roads and an additional 11,000 kilometers of National Highway corridors in the country. The publisher expects these construction activities to support the growth of the industry in 2022. For further developing the infrastructure in the country, the Indian Government and the Dubai Government inked an agreement for the construction of industrial parks; IT towers, logistics centers, medical college, multipurpose towers, and a specialized hospital in Jammu & Kashmir.

Additionally, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also planned infrastructure projects worth INR 700,000 Crore (US$91 billion) over the next two to three years. The publisher expects this increased spending by the government on national infrastructure development to keep supporting the growth of the construction industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

Construction of houses under the PMAY (U) scheme is expected to support the growth of the residential construction industry in India

In November 2021, the Indian Government approved the construction of 3.61 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Moreover, the approval of the new housing units takes the total number of sanctioned houses under the scheme to 1.14 crore.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, out of the 1.14 crore houses sanctioned by the Indian Government, construction activities of more than 8,900,000 have started, and 5,250,000 have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries. For the affordable housing scheme, the Indian Government has approved a total investment of 7.52 lakh crore.

With the central government expected to approve more housing units under the PMAY scheme over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects the affordable housing scheme of the Indian Government to keep supporting the growth of the residential construction sector from the short to medium-term perspective, which will subsequently assist the growth of the overall industry in India.

Commercial construction activities are expected to further support industry growth in India

Construction activities in the commercial sector are expected to provide further momentum for the growth of the industry in India from the short to medium-term perspective. Several large and big commercial construction projects are being undertaken by both central as well as state governments. For instance,

The Maharashtra Government has approved an investment of INR 95 Crore for the construction activities of the Maharashtra National Law University in the Nagpur district. Notably, the investment is expected to be used for the construction of hostels and residential buildings at the Maharashtra National Law University. A total of 13 buildings are to be constructed under the project by the state government. The publisher expects similar commercial construction projects to provide support for the industry growth in India over the next four to eight quarters.

Apart from this, the Central Vista project and the new parliament building project of the Central Government are also expected to offer support to the growth of the construction industry in India from the short to medium-term perspective. In the ongoing FY 2021-22, the Government has allocated a total of INR 1,289 Crore for the development and re-development of the Central Vista project.

With both the state and the central government expected to increase their spending on the commercial construction projects, the analyst expects it to keep supporting the industry growth over the next four to eight quarters in the country.

Report Scope

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in India, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value

  • Market size by volume of construction

  • Number of units

India Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)

  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

  • Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

India Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

  • Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

  • Green building by Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

India Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Entertainment

  • Sports facility

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

India Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Office green building construction

  • Retail green building construction

  • Hospitality green building construction

  • Restaurant green building construction

  • Entertainment green building construction

  • Sports facility green building construction

  • Other commercial green building construction

  • India Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

India Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Healthcare construction

  • Educational construction

  • Public sector

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

India Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Healthcare green building construction

  • Educational green building construction

India Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure

  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

  • India Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Reasons to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in India

  • Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry

  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihd0wd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


