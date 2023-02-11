India Consumer Electronics Market Report 2023: An INR 12,898.89 Bn Market by 2027 - Buy-Now-Pay-Later and No-cost EMIs Play a Significant Role in Purchasing Choices

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Electronics Market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at INR 5,363.70 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 12,898.89 Bn by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.77% during the 2022 - 2027 period. Major market players in the Indian electronic consumer market include Samsung, Sony, Whirlpool, Daikin, Toshiba, Xiaomi, Havells, Blue Star, and Hitachi, among others.



Consumer lifestyle changes, better access to finance, higher disposable incomes, and increased demand from households all contribute to the growth of the Indian consumer electronics market. The consumer electronics market in India has attracted several significant investments in the form of FDI inflows and merger & acquisition strategies used by major players in the international market.

Segment insights:

The industry includes the segments like - Smartphones, PC, Laptop, Tablets, Televisions, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and Washing Machine. The smartphone segment held the largest share of 52.38% in 2021, within the consumer electronics market with, which is estimated to reach ~52.53% by 2027.

The television market share is comparatively decreasing as Indian users are switching to smartphones, tablets, or laptops instead of TV. This segment accounted for 19.27% market share in 2021 and is estimated to decrease to ~19.19% by 2027. Washing Machine sales have increased over the last few years as consumers are more concerned about hygiene.

Market Influencers:

Most consumers in the country have seen a decline in their purchasing power because of the pandemic. The second wave resulted in a staggering 10 million job losses, which decreased the income of 97% of lower- and middle-class Indian households. As a result, the price has become a crucial consideration for buyers, particularly in the consumer electronics industry.

Because of this, the demand for mid-range smartphones, laptops, and other technology has significantly expanded. Buy-now-pay-later and no-cost EMIs play a significant role in purchasing choices.

With these payment options, customers can purchase goods as they are needed and pay in installments over time. As a result, the expansion of India's retail industry may be largely dependent on the accessibility of flexible payment methods.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Consumer Electronics Market - An Overview

4.1. Consumer Electronics market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e) - based on

value



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Consumer Electronics market segmentation - Based on value (2021 and 2027e)

5.2. Smartphone market size and growth forecast (2020-2027e)

5.3. PC, Laptop and Tablet market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

5.4. Television market size and growth forecast (2020-2027)

5.5. Air conditioner market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

5.6. Refrigerator market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

5.7. Washing machine market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)



Chapter 6: Government Initiatives

6.1. Government Initiatives



Chapter 7: Trade Analysis

7.1. Trade analysis



Chapter 8: Market Influencers

8.1. Key growth drivers of the sector

8.2. Key factors deterring the growth of the sector



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Blue Star Limited.

9.2. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited

9.3. Havells India Limited

9.4. Philips India Limited

9.5. Whirlpool Of India Limited

9.6. Bosch Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited

9.7. Daikin Air-conditioning India Private Limited

9.8. LG Electronics India Limited

9.9. Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

9.10. Sony India Private Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7mygc

