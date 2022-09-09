U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.75
    +29.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,974.00
    +208.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,443.25
    +121.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.00
    +17.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    +1.37 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    +19.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.31 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    +0.0087 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    -1.59 (-6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0115 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7840
    -2.3030 (-1.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,745.46
    +1,481.42 (+7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.51
    +29.70 (+6.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.68
    +112.62 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

India to control which lending apps are permitted to app stores in latest crackdown

Manish Singh and Jagmeet Singh
·2 min read

India plans to mandate which loan apps are allowed on app stores in the country, the latest in a series of recent steps from the world's second largest internet market to crackdown on sketchy and unethical lenders.

The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, will prepare a “whitelist” of all legal apps and the nation’s IT ministry will ensure that only whitelisted apps are hosted on app stores, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The central bank will also monitor “mule” or “rented” accounts for money laundering practices and review and cancel licenses of non banking financial institutions if they are found guilty, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

Payment aggregators in the country will be required to register themselves in within specific timeframe, and India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs will work to identify shell companies and de-register them to prevent misuse.

Indian authorities have been clamping down on lending apps that levy exorbitant fees and use unethical means to collect the payments back. India’s central bank said earlier this month that it was moving ahead with new guidelines for digital lending that will mandate firms to provide more disclosure and transparency to benefit consumers as well as restrict several business practices.

Google said last month that it had blocked over 2,000 unethical lending apps in India this year.

Scores of lending apps have mushroomed in India in recent quarters, many offering loans to customers without any credit score and with poor savings and later used unethical means to collect their money back.

“The Finance Minister expressed concern on increasing instances of Illegal Loan Apps offering loans/micro credits, especially to vulnerable & low-income group people at exorbitantly high interest rates and processing/hidden charges, and predatory recovery practices involving blackmailing, criminal intimidation etc,” the ministry said.

“Smt. Sitharaman also noted the possibility of money laundering, tax evasions, breach/privacy of data, and misuse of unregulated payment aggregators, shell companies, defunct NBFCs etc. for perpetrating such actions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Recommended Stories

  • Banks Split on Size of Next ECB Hike With Jumbo Step One Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are torn over whether the European Central Bank will raise rates by another three quarters of a point at its next meeting in October to get a handle on record inflation as the economic outlook clouds.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96M

  • India rupee holding ground clouds export appeal - analysts

    India faces the risk of losing its export advantage as the rupee holds ground amidst a rapid weakening of other trade-dependant Asian currencies, Standard Chartered Bank's head of South Asia economic research said on Friday. The rupee has largely maintained the same level versus the dollar in the past three weeks, while the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso are trading near record-lows due to a sustained weakness in the Chinese yuan. A stronger rupee hurts India's exporters as it reduces the value of their foreign earnings when converted to the local currency.

  • Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’

    Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Renowned strategist Tom Lee says inflation could be ‘falling far faster than expected’ — here's the 1 left-for-dead sector to bet on if that holds true

    It’s time to consider this contrarian play.

  • 10 Companies Raise Their Juicy Dividends Like Crazy

    What's better than a big fat S&P 500 dividend? One that's rising fast. And there's a surprising number of S&P 500 stocks doing it.

  • Apple Watch Ultra ‘could move the needle’ for the tech giant, analyst says

    IDC’s Mobile Device Tracker and Program Vice President Ryan Reith joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest products from Apple and what it means for the tech giant.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different ways […]

  • Cathie Wood Sees Deflation, Lays Blame on Powell

    Asset manager Cathie Wood reiterated that the Fed is looking at the wrong indicators, finding that prices increased when they actually declined.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Should You Think About Buying ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Now?

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price...

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FuelCell Energy's third quarter earnings call. Tom Gelston, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, you may begin your conference. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and our earnings press release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q are available in the Investors section on our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

  • Rivian Pops On Mercedes-Benz EV Van Deal; Cash Burn Still A Worry: Analyst

    Rivian, which makes electric vans for Amazon, will team up with Mercedes in Europe for large, commercial EV vans. RIVN stock jumped on the news.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.