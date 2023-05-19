Indian Probe Finds No Sign Yet of Regulatory Failure on Adani
(Bloomberg) -- An expert committee, appointed by India’s top court, has said in its interim report that it doesn’t see any regulatory failure around Adani Group’s stock rallies in recent years as well as the rout since January when the conglomerate faced a short seller attack.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Singapore Air Hands Staff Eight Months’ Salary Bonus After Record Results
NYC Skyscrapers Sit Vacant, Exposing Risk City Never Predicted
Here’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% Globally
“At this stage, taking into account the explanations provided by SEBI, supported by empirical data, prima facie, it would not be possible for the committee to conclude that there has been a regulatory failure around the allegation of price manipulation,” the six-member panel said in the report submitted to the Supreme Court.
It said that the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, must complete its probe within a time-bound manner. The panel, based on data from the market regulator, saw “no evident pattern of manipulation” in the steep rise in stocks of companies owned by billionaire Gautam Adani that can be attributed to “any single entity or group of connected entities.”
Court Probe of Adani Shortseller Saga Tests India’s Institutions
Nine out of 10 Adani Group stocks traded higher on Friday in Mumbai after the panel’s report was made public. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. recovered the day’s losses and jumped as much as 3.8% while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. climbed 2.2%.
The committee was set up on March 2 to look into any regulatory failures and suggest reforms for investor protection after Hindenburg Research’s bombshell allegations wiped out more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.
The ports-to-power conglomerate, which has denied the shortseller’s claims, has been working on a comeback strategy that includes a $2.6 billion fundraising plan announced by two Adani companies earlier this month.
--With assistance from Chiranjivi Chakraborty.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Japan’s New Military Might Is Rising in a Factory in Hiroshima
Sweetgreen Tests Robots to Make Faster, More Efficient Sad Desk Salads
Recession Calls Keep Getting Pushed Back, Giving Soft Landing Believers Hope
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.