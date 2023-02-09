U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

India Data Center Construction Market Outlook 2023: A $3.46 Billion Market by 2028 - Opportunities in Increased Data Center Investments Due to Cloud Adoption and Big Data & IoT Implementation

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

research
research

 

The India data center construction market is expected to reach a value of $3.46 billion by 2028 from $1.52 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.76%

Data center development has become a major criterion for offering internet services. Most data centers operate in major metros cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi. And in recent years, have been attracting significant investments for developing hyperscale data center campuses, and more data centers are planned to be established in 2022.

As the 5G is already launched in India, it will result in more data generation within the servers, increasing the demand for edge centers across the country to process the data faster. The trend driving the edge computing model is the expanded use of consumer mobile devices, especially the growth of sensors as part of IoT.

Renewable Energy Adoption Among Data Center Providers

Renewable energy adoption is increasing rapidly in India, with support from government initiatives and data center service operators taking significant measures to purchase and produce renewable energy to power their data centers. In 2022, CtrlS built a new facility in Hyderabad with a power capacity of 18 MW.

Additionally, the company has aimed to establish 500 edge data centers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country with a 500-acre solar plant to power its operation with renewable energy. With sustainability taking center stage, renewable energy generation is expected to be a key consideration for operators in the India data center construction market.

Availability Of Liquid Cooling To Support AI & ML Workloads

Green Revolution Cooling has partnered with the Indian data center solutions provider Prasa to bring its cooling system to the country. Prasa has already commenced installing its liquid immersion systems in the region's market. Schneider Electric and Vertiv are some of the liquid cooling solutions providers which offer their services in the region.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In the India data center construction market, the electrical infrastructure adoption is expected to grow by around 14.85% year-over-year (YOY). In terms of power infrastructure, the generators segment was the largest contributor to the market revenue through the adoption of DRUPS systems.

Indian data centers use both water-based and air-based cooling techniques. Facilities that depend on free-cooling techniques, such as free-cooling chillers and evaporative coolers, are expected to grow among facilities in the India data center construction market.

In data centers, general construction consists of building development plans (site preparation and core and shell development), installation and commissioning, building designing services (architectural and engineering design), and security (fire and smoke detection.

Regarding data center investment revenue, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh dominate the India data center construction market. There are approx. 39 data center facilities in 14 states of India are certified by the Uptime Institute, of which 31 are Tier III facilities, and eight are Tier IV facilities.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

India has been and will be the preferred market for data center providers. The rising demand for on-demand video, mobile gaming, and online content will be a stronger force for data center procurement in the country.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing growth in artificial intelligence, IoT, virtual reality, online payment systems, and smart solutions. Such factors are anticipated to attract investments into the country and boost the India data center construction market. Maharashtra led the data center in India, contributing 54.13% of investments, followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In 2022, AWS, AdaniConneX, Ascendas India Trust, Equinix, EverYondr, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), BAM Digital Realty, Microsoft, Google, NTT, and SpaceDC were some of the key players in the India data center construction market. Regarding investment in the India data center construction market, AdaniConneX led the industry and was among the major investors in 2022, with multiple new projects in the country.

Many operators are investing in new facilities and expanding existing facilities as there is a surge in customer demand, making the region's market highly competitive. New entrants are investing in constructing core and shell properties across the country. These new facilities are expected to be fully commissioned within two to three years of the initial build-out.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Edge Data Center Investments Fueled by 5G Deployment

  • Use of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

  • Growth of Rack Power Density

  • Availability of Liquid Cooling to Support Ai & Ml Workloads

Market Growth Enablers

  • Increased Investments by Colocation Providers

  • Government Investments in Digital Economy & Data Centers

  • Increased Data Center Investments Due to Cloud Adoption

  • Data Center Investments Driven by Big Data & IoT Implementation

Market Restraints

  • Power Reliability/Network Outage Challenges

  • Data Center Security Challenges

  • Location Constraints

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

  • Colocation

  • Hyperscale

General Construction

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

  • Generators

  • Power Distribution Units

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • Racks

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)

Tier Standards

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AECOM

  • AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.

  • DEC Infra

  • DSCO Group

  • Emerge Engineering

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

  • Prasa

  • Listenlights

  • Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

  • Turner & Townsend

  • Tata Projects

  • Vastunidhi

Prominent Support Infrastructure

  • ABB

  • Blue Box (Swegon)

  • Caterpillar

  • Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

  • Legrand

  • NetRack Enclosures

  • Panduit

  • Riello Elettronica

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Nxtra by Airtel

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • CapitaLand

  • Colt Data Centre Services

  • CtrlS

  • BAM Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Pi DATACENTERS

  • Reliance Jio Infocomm

  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

  • Sify Technologies

  • Web Werks

  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

  • AdaniConneX

  • Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)

  • Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

  • SpaceDC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhczs3-data-center?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-data-center-construction-market-outlook-2023-a-3-46-billion-market-by-2028---opportunities-in-increased-data-center-investments-due-to-cloud-adoption-and-big-data--iot-implementation-301742360.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

