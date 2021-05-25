India Defence Market Report 2021: India Aims to Increase its Defence Production Output to $25 Billion, Including Exports of $5 Billion / FY 2021-2022 Budget's Capital Allocation was Hiked by 18.7%
The Indian Defence market represents accessible cumulative capital and revenue acquisition opportunity of $306.95 billion from 2021 to 2030.
India aims to increase its defence production output to $25 billion, including exports of $5 billion. Simultaneously, the FY 2021-2022 defence budget's capital allocation was hiked by 18.7% to provide for modernisation.
The Indian defence market is at the cusp of a revolution, with the introduction of policy changes that promise to reduce program delays and speed up acquisition. Provisions such as allowing leasing of equipment and waiver of offset requirements in government-to-government deals also hold promise in the upcoming decade.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has also set a target of doubling defence production and increasing defence exports by 5 times by 2025. To ensure that these goals are achieved, the MoD is pushing for enhancing private-sector participation to create a level-playing field and is also taking other steps such as corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board. Successful implementation of the envisaged measures will have a long-lasting effect on the defence industry and the competitive landscape.
Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) that have not delivered as per expectation have traditionally dominated the Indian defence market. As a result, India imports an estimated 70% of its defence needs. The acquisition cycle has also been long blamed for being inefficient resulting in delayed or cancelled contracts.
Consequently, the Indian defence forces suffer from an inventory shortfall and operate legacy equipment. While the call for defence reforms has been a long-stated need, the effect of the faceoff with China and the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact have now seen the government change its stance.
The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, along with Atmanirbhar reforms, aims to increase private sector participation with a view to hold DPSUs to greater accountability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of Strategic Imperative on India Defence Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
Market Overview
Growth Drivers for Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030
Restraints to Growth for Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030
Key Predictions
3. Research Scope and Methodology
Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030 Research Scope
Indian Defence Market Segmentation
Research Objectives and Questions
4. Defence Industry Landscape
Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Public Sector
Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Domestic OEMs
Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Foreign OEMs
5. Market Drivers and Restraints
6. Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020
7. Key Programmes
IAF
Indian Navy
Indian Navy: Submarine Arm
Indian Navy: Naval Aviation
Indian Army
8. Defence Market Analysis
Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Overall Allocation
Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Revenue Expenditure
Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Capital Outlay
Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Defence Pensions
Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Summary
Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
Defence Market Size Forecast
Defence Market Segmentation
Opportunity Analysis
9. Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape - Foreign Participants
Competitive Landscape - Government Participants
Competitive Landscape - Emerging Indian Companies
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging on DAP 2020 and Atmanirbhar Reforms, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2: High-value Acquisitions Programs, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3: Tapping the Defence Exports Thrust by the Government, 2021
Growth Opportunity 4: Security and Digitalisation Market, 2021
Growth Opportunity 5: Integrated Aftermarket Services, 2021
11. Appendix
