India defers approval of Paytm's investment in its payments arm, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration·Reuters
Nikunj Ohri, Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh
2 min read
0

By Nikunj Ohri, Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has deferred approval of Paytm’s 500 million rupee ($6 million) investment in its Paytm Payment Services arm in part due to concerns about a Chinese shareholding in the parent company, according to three government officials and a document seen by Reuters.

One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm, is already under the scrutiny of India's banking regulator and financial crime-fighting agency after the central bank ordered it to wind down its payments bank in January. The sources indicated this was another reason for the deferral.

Paytm sought government approval last year for the investment it had already made in its newly established payments gateway arm, a necessary step for Paytm Payments Services to receive the payment aggregator licence necessary to accept online payments.

A government panel consisting of representatives of India's home affairs, finance and industries ministries must approve the investment, with input from the foreign office as China-based Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings owns a 9.88% stake in Paytm.

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the investment in January, the foreign ministry rejected it citing "political grounds", according to the officials and the document, so the decision was deferred.

One source said the entity's Chinese ownership has been a concern for the government, which must approve all investments coming from the country or made in companies which have Chinese shareholders.

Since the approval was sought after making the investment, a penalty on Paytm would be imposed, the document showed, without specifying the amount.

"We have received no communication that the investment proposal has been deferred or that a penalty is proposed to be imposed," Paytm told Reuters.

"In the absence of any such information, any notion of the proposal being deferred due to lack of clarity on Chinese holding and a penalty on Paytm is entirely false and misleading," the company said.

India's foreign, home, finance and industries ministries did not reply to emails seeking comment.

There was no indication of how long the decision had been deferred for, nor what may be necessary to secure approval.

Paytm Payment Services' turnover accounted for a quarter of Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations in 2022/23, according to its last annual statement.

While Paytm was already offering online payment services, the need for the payment aggregator licence arose after the regulator asked for the business to be transferred to an independent legal entity - Paytm Payments Services.

If approval of the investment is withheld, Paytm would have to withdraw the funds from Paytm Payment Services, another of the sources said.

Reuters could not ascertain whether the deferral of the investment approval would mean Paytm Payment Services would need to stop offering online payment services.

($1 = 83.3199 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, Shivangi Acharya & Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bain proposes Japan's Kioxia IPO to clear $5.8 billion loan refinance

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bain Capital has proposed an initial public offering (IPO) of Japan's Kioxia Holdings as part of a plan to allow the money-losing chipmaker to refinance a $5.8 billion loan coming due in June, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bain and Kioxia met with a group of banks including Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ on Monday after the lenders urged Kioxia to come up with a recapitalisation plan because it looks likely to run afoul of the terms of a 900 billion yen ($5.8 billion) syndicated loan, the person said.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Fed Cut Delay Pushing Back Easing in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most central banks across Asia are likely to begin cutting interest rates later in the year — if at all, according to economists at Morgan Stanley, as the Federal Reserve delays its own policy easing.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets

  • Smaller US manufacturers warm to Biden's big industrial plan, survey shows

    America’s small and mid-sized manufacturers may be warming up to the Biden administration’s push for an aggressive industrial policy. In a survey of 150 producers, nearly 49% said they thought President Joe Biden "is more likely to bring about an American manufacturing renaissance," while just over 31% gave that accolade to Republican candidate Donald Trump. About 15% favor an unnamed third-party candidate to revitalize the sector, according to the survey conducted by polling company John Zogby Strategies on behalf of Xometry, a Maryland-based company that provides digital sourcing services for industrial producers.

  • Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will invest $1.5 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm, G42, after the Abu Dhabi-based company worked out an unusual deal with the US government to end any cooperation with China.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Futures Steady After Sell

  • Trump Media shares tick higher amid plan to launch live TV streaming app

    The company will launch Truth Social's content delivery network for streaming live TV on the app for Android, iOS and Web in the first phase. Shares of former U.S. president Donald Trump's social media company had slumped 18% on Monday, after the company said it could sell millions of shares in coming months, including the former president's entire stake.

  • Billionaires Are Buying These 2 Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks Hand Over Fist. Are They Smart Buys for Your Portfolio?

    Stocks that work for billionaires aren't necessarily appropriate for every investor.

  • Stock market today: Dow futures jump over 200 points as earnings roll in

    Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac