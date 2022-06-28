U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

India delays strict new VPN rules by 3 months

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India will give VPN providers and cloud service operators an additional three months to comply with new rules that require they maintain names and addresses of their customers and their IP addresses, giving some relief to firms as many scramble to follow the new guidelines and some explore the option of leaving the South Asian market.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the body appointed by the government to protect India’s information infrastructure, said it is extending the enforcement of the new rules to September 25. The rules, unveiled in late April, was set to go into effect Monday.

CERT said it was extending the deadline because “additional time” had been sought by the industry players.

Its announcement follows sharp criticism from VPN providers, many of which including Nord and ExpressVPN, announced their intentions to remove local servers in the country.

Nearly two dozen cybersecurity experts and technologists from India and across the world sent a joint letter to CERT and Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday, calling for the "dangerous CERT-In cybersecurity directions" to not be implemented.

"The Directions, as they stand, will have the unintended consequence of weakening cyber security, and its crucial component, online privacy. We are cognisant of the need for a framework to govern cyber incident reporting, but the reporting timelines and excessive data retention mandates prescribed in the Directions, will have negative implications in practice and impede effectiveness, while endangering online privacy and security," they wrote.

CERT's new directions require “virtual private server (VPS) providers, cloud service providers, VPN service providers, virtual asset service providers, virtual asset exchange providers, custodian wallet providers and government organisations” to store customers’ names, email addresses, IP addresses, know-your-customer records and financial transactions for a period of five years.

Lawmakers in India have made it clear that they have no intentions to relax the new rules.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the junior IT minister of India, said in a press conference last month that VPN providers who wish to conceal who uses their services “will have to pull out” of the country. The government, he said, will not be holding any public consultation on these rules.

The new rules also mandate firms to report incidents of security lapses such as data breaches within six hours of noticing such cases. Following pushback from advocacy groups, Chandrasekhar said last month that India was being “very generous” in giving firms six hours of time to report security incidents, pointing to nations such as Indonesia and Singapore that he said had stricter requirements.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Kristi Noem: Bar abortion pills, but don't punish women for them

    South Dakota’s Republican governor pledged on Sunday to bar mail-order abortion pills but said women should not face prosecution for seeking them.

  • Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting on Tuesday - an inclusion that is expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals. Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management were elected, as was Akihiro Watanabe, an executive from boutique U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey, who becomes chairman of its board.

  • Nigeria oil hub community in fight over waterfront home

    Acres of slums line the creeks of Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt, home to tight-knit communities with a population density more than twice that of Manhattan.

  • Chinese fintech giant Ant Group appoints risk-control veteran as executive in consumer lending arm amid restructuring

    Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has hired a risk-control veteran as senior executive in its new consumer lending business unit, as the company moves through a lengthy state-guided restructuring process that started after its initial public offering was abruptly called off in 2020. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's office in Chongqing has approved the appointment of Qiao Zhanwen as the vice-president of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, according to a notice published by the r

  • G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road

    SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) -Group of Seven leaders pledged on Sunday to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China's older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed "Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment," at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany. Biden said the United States would mobilize $200 billion in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure.

  • Tour de France 2022 route: When the race starts, a guide to each stage, and how to follow live on TV

    Why, it's only the 109th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

  • Activist Held as Court Strikes Petition Against Modi

    (Bloomberg) -- Police detained an activist linked to a petition to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in orchestrating deadly violence in Gujarat state in 2002, the Hindustan Times reported.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Ra

  • US House: Boebert primary, runoffs, incumbent vs. incumbent

    In Colorado, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the most polarizing members of Congress, is trying to beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican in her primary Tuesday. Two Republican House incumbents from Mississippi are facing primary runoffs to keep their seats, including one who voted in favor of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In Illinois, Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a rally with former President Donald Trump — her spokesperson said she misspoke — is going up against a fellow GOP incumbent.

  • Beloved Bay Area theme park to close in 11 years after land sold

    The land next to Levi's Stadium was sold to a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company for $310 million and will be shut down for good, which came as a shock to those who have long-loved the nearly 50-year-old South Bay staple.

  • EU May Be Trying to Defuse Kaliningrad Standoff With Eased Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Some European countries are raising concerns that the European Union is trying to pressure Lithuania into watering down the bloc’s sanctions to allow some banned goods to transit through its territory to Russia’s Baltic exclave Kaliningrad, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Co

  • Let’s not get physical in our political disputes | Bill Cotterell

    Members of Congress can’t go home without being confronted by unhinged partisans at their own party convention.

  • James Corden, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers React to “Incomprehensible” Overturning of Roe v. Wade

    At the top of each of their respected late-night shows, late-night hosts James Corden, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah took a moment to address the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. In a taping filmed outside the U.K. Parliament, the Late Late Show’s Corden reacted to […]

  • Column: Is California ready for more Black people to legally carry guns in public?

    The Supreme Court says the 2nd Amendment covers the right to carry guns in public. But for Black people, the calculation has always been more complicated.

  • Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy is offering steep discounts on birth control and Plan B–like drugs as people stock up after Roe is overruled

    Cuban’s online pharmacy, which launched in January 2022, sells 14 different birth control and emergency contraceptive options for markedly lower costs than retailers.

  • S.C. Man Wins $100K From Lottery by Using Strategy He Saw on TLC's Lottery Changed My Life

    "I didn't even know how to play Powerball," said the winner, who has yet to reveal his identity, per the South Carolina Education Lottery

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

    The White House said on Monday that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Until last week, Russia kept on paying on its Eurobonds in foreign currency as per issue conditions yet its dollar and euro coupon transfers made in May, ahead of a key U.S. waiver allowing for such transactions expired, did not reach investors. "Statements of a default are absolutely unjustified," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a call with reporters on Monday, pointing to the May forex coupon payment.

  • Sri Lanka Under Virtual Lockdown With Fuel Supplies Halted for Private Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka abruptly restricted fuel supplies and told residents to stay home, raising the risk of more unrest as the government struggles to provide essential goods due to a crippling sovereign debt crisis that has rocked the country for months.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Tee

  • Recession may not be here yet — but stagflation is: El-Erian

    Economists may be debating recession, but there's increasing consensus that stagflation has already arrived.

  • Juul to remain on the market after appeals court pauses FDA ban

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the pause on the FDA ban of Juul products, Altria's e-cigarette portfolio, and the outlook for tobacco producers.