India Joins New Zealand With Bigger-Than-Forecast Rate Cut

India’s central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by an unconventional 35 basis points, its fourth reduction this year to support a slowing economy.

The repurchase rate was reduced to 5.4%, the lowest since 2010, surprising most of the 40 economists surveyed by Bloomberg who had predicted a quarter-point cut. Aastha Gudwani, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Mumbai, was the only analyst to correctly predict the move.

Governor Shaktikanta Das, who had previously flagged the possibility of a 35-point cut, told reporters on Wednesday the Monetary Policy Committee viewed a 25 basis-point move as “inadequate.” A 50-point reduction would have been “excessive” and a 35-point easing was deemed “balanced,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India has been the most aggressive in Asia in cutting interest rates this year to boost growth from a five-year low and spur investments. The Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week and escalating U.S.-China trade tensions have given policy makers reason to provide more support to their economies. New Zealand also surprised with a bigger-than-expected rate cut earlier on Wednesday.

Four of the six MPC members voted for a 35-point cut. The monetary policy stance was left at accommodative.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who kept government spending in check in her maiden budget last month, had called for “significant” policy easing from the central bank to help revive growth.

The rate cut “shows the central bank’s intention to do much more,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in Singapore. “The familiar problem of transmission is still front and center of what rate cuts mean for the economy.”

The central bank cut the economy’s annual growth forecast again. It expects growth for the year that began April 1 at 6.9%, down from 7% seen in June. It forecast inflation to remain benign -- at 3.1% in the fiscal second quarter -- and well under the central bank’s 4% medium-term target for the rest of the year.

The policy transmission has improved marginally since the last review, the central bank said. Banks reduced their weighted average lending rates on new rupee loans by 29 basis points in the current easing cycle, it added.

Latest high-frequency indicators from auto sales to exports show demand at home and abroad is waning. A lingering crisis among shadow banks has curbed borrowings by consumers and companies, and an uncertain monsoon is casting a shadow on rural consumption and wages. The next pulse-check for the economy is due on Aug. 30, when gross domestic product data is due.

Das said in a recent interview that policy action will be depend on incoming economic data, while suggesting the MPC’s change to an “accommodative” stance in June was equivalent to a quarter-point cut.

