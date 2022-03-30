U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market to Hit $2,834.2 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 value of the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market was $1,007.7 million, which is set to reach $2,834.2 million by 2030, at a healthy 12.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. Discrete power semiconductors are used to switch between direct current and alternating current and regulate voltage and power.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Currently, EVs are the largest application area for such devices in the country owing to the stringent emission regulations implemented on conventional automobiles and initiatives in place for the promotion of electric variants. The most significant of all is the central government's FAME India initiative, which entails a total investment of INR 10,000 crore in its second phase.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-discrete-power-semiconductor-devices-market/report-sample

Key Findings of India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Report

  • The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand for discrete power semiconductor devices in the country because of a significant halt in the production of such components and of the end products that need them, for instance, automobiles and consumer electronics.

  • However, driven by the government's EV initiatives, the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market is set to pick up pace soon, since these components are important for the power converters of EV chargers.

  • In this regard, the Delhi government's plans to install 100 EV charging stations across the city in the coming years would be a key catalyst for the rising demand for such components.

  • Among EVs, two-wheelers will account for the fastest increase in the integration of discrete power semiconductor devices in India as their sales are rising rapidly.

  • Moreover, the central government is investing $30 billion (INR 2,30,000 crore) to make the country a global semiconductor manufacturing hub, under the larger Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

  • This will boost the sale of such components, by leading to a massive reduction in their prices, since currently, most of them are imported from Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Seeing the opportunities, players in the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market are launching newer products. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG unveiled new EDT2 IGBTs for traction inverters in the TO-247 package type, which is the widest selling of all the package types in the country, in March 2022. Designed for a breakdown voltage of 750 V, it is ideal for traction inverters that require battery voltages of up to 470 V DC.

Browse detailed report on India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Size and Forecast Report, 2030

Similarly, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. launched n-channel TrenchFET MOSFETs in January 2022 for industrial and telecommunication applications. Other major companies in the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).

India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation by Application

  • Electric Vehicle

  • Solar Power Generation

  • Domestic Power Inverter

  • Power Sector

Power Module Market Segmentation by Application

  • Electric Vehicle

  • Solar Power Generation

  • Domestic Power Inverter

  • Power Sector

Browse More Related Reports

Global Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market Outlook and Growth Forecast Report, 2030

Global Automotive Electronics Market Outlook and Growth Forecast Report, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-discrete-power-semiconductor-devices-market-to-hit-2-834-2-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301513559.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

