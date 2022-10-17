U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.67
    +97.60 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,180.31
    +545.48 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.59
    +359.20 (+3.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.70
    +53.30 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    +19.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0125 (+1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0510 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0254 (+2.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7050
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,557.44
    +402.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +9.11 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2022-2030 - Increase in Demand for Power Electronic Modules Across Industries

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report: By Application - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The 2021 value of the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market was $1,007.7 million, which is set to reach $2,834.2 million by 2030, at a healthy 12.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030

Discrete power semiconductors are used to switch between direct current and alternating current and regulate voltage and power.

Currently, EVs are the largest application area for such devices in the country owing to the stringent emission regulations implemented on conventional automobiles and initiatives in place for the promotion of electric variants. The most significant of all is the central government's FAME India initiative, which entails a total investment of INR 10,000 crore in its second phase.

Seeing the opportunities, players in the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market are launching newer products. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG unveiled new EDT2 IGBTs for traction inverters in the TO-247 package type, which is the widest selling of all the package types in the country, in March 2022. Designed for a breakdown voltage of 750 V, it is ideal for traction inverters that require battery voltages of up to 470 V DC.

Similarly, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. launched n-channel TrenchFET MOSFETs in January 2022 for industrial and telecommunication applications. Other major companies in the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).

Key Findings of India Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Report

  • The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand for discrete power semiconductor devices in the country because of a significant halt in the production of such components and of the end products that need them, for instance, automobiles and consumer electronics.

  • However, driven by the government's EV initiatives, the Indian discrete power semiconductor devices market is set to pick up pace soon, since these components are important for the power converters of EV chargers.

  • In this regard, the Delhi government's plans to install 100 EV charging stations across the city in the coming years would be a key catalyst for the rising demand for such components.

  • Among EVs, two-wheelers will account for the fastest increase in the integration of discrete power semiconductor devices in India as their sales are rising rapidly.

  • Moreover, the central government is investing $30 billion (INR 2,30,000 crore) to make the country a global semiconductor manufacturing hub, under the larger Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

  • This will boost the sale of such components, by leading to a massive reduction in their prices, since currently, most of them are imported from Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Analysis Period
1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment
1.6 Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation by Application
1.7 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Notes and Caveats

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Indicators
4.1 Increasing Sales of Evs
4.2 Rising Renewable Energy Capacity
4.3 Growing Power Sector

Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments
5.1 by Application
5.1.1 Ev
5.1.1.1 Two-Wheeler
5.1.1.1.1 Material Type
5.1.1.1.1.1 Silicon
5.1.1.1.1.2 Silicon Carbide
5.1.1.1.1.3 Gallium Nitride
5.1.1.1.1.4 Others
5.1.1.1.2 Package Type
5.1.1.1.2.1 To-220
5.1.1.1.2.2 To-247
5.1.1.1.2.3 To-262
5.1.1.1.2.4 To-263
5.1.1.1.2.5 To-273
5.1.1.1.2.6 Others
5.1.1.1.3 Three-Wheeler
5.1.1.2 Solar Power Generation
5.1.1.3 Domestic Power Inverter
5.1.1.4 Power Sector
5.1.1.5 Power Factor Correction
5.1.1.6 Solid-State Circuit Breaker
5.1.1.7 Micro-Grid Application

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook
6.1 Market Dynamics
6.1.1 Trends
6.1.1.1 Miniaturization in Semiconductors and Electronics
6.1.1.2 Use of Intelligent Power Modules (IPM)
6.1.1.3 Product Launches
6.1.2 Drivers
6.1.2.1 Rapid Deployment of ES
6.1.2.2 Increase in Demand for Power Electronic Modules Across Industries
6.1.3 Restraints
6.1.3.1 Rising Demand for ICS
6.1.3.2 Limited Availability of Gan
6.2 Impact of Covid-19
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry
6.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 7. Product Specifications

Chapter 8. Indian Market Size and Forecast
8.1 Overview
8.2 Discrete Power Semiconductor Devices Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
8.3 Ev Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)
8.4 Solar Power Generation Market Revenue
8.5 Domestic Power Inverter Market Revenue, (2017-2030)
8.6 Power Sector Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)
8.7 India Power Modules Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
9.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
9.3 Major Clients of Key Players
9.4 Product Comparison of Key Players
9.5 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players
9.6 List of Major Distributors and Suppliers
9.7 Analyst Suggestion for Bel
9.7.1 High Revenue Pocket Sector for Bel Semiconductor Devices and Power Modules Business
9.7.2 Suitable Marketing and Distribution Channels

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

  • Stmicroelectronics N.V.

  • Abb Ltd.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Microchip Technology Incorporated

  • on Semiconductor Corporation

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Diodes Incorporated

  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

  • Rohm Co. Ltd.

  • Littelfuse Inc.

  • Nexperia B.V.

  • Wolfspeed Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxdqbq

Media Contact: 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-discrete-power-semiconductor-devices-market-report-2022-2030---increase-in-demand-for-power-electronic-modules-across-industries-301650656.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • 4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

    Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Delta (DAL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat Stock?

    First, Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested in late September for an alleged assault at a college football game. Beyond Meat isn't profitable yet, and its net loss more than quadrupled year over year to $198 million on just $256 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 as it liquidated its inventories.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

  • Strength Seen in Nutanix (NTNX): Can Its 24.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Nutanix (NTNX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.