India Door Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 1,601.04 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

The Indian door market had a valuation of US$ 978.17 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 1,601.04 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

New Delhi, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India door market has seen tremendous growth in recent years. In addition, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the need for safety and security has led to an increase in demand for strong and secure doors.

As per Astute Analytica, India door market is set to continue its steady growth in the years ahead, driven by the increasing demand for impact resistant doors, as well as the rising awareness among consumers about the importance of safety and security. The competitive landscape is expected to remain highly competitive, with both local and international players vying for market share. Furthermore, product innovation and strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors will be essential for companies to remain competitive in the market.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/india-door-market

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape for the India door market. The report includes an assessment of the UPVC doors, emerging trends, market size and forecast, competitive landscape, and other key market insights.

Astute Analytica’s Study Reveals Technological Advancements to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Door Manufacturers

According to Astute Analytica, the majority of technology products and services in India door market are sold through traditional distribution channels. In addition, the report reveals that Informatica is the leader in the data integration tools industry in India. Our study predicts that due to the changing consumer preferences, demand for new and innovative door products will grow in the future and the industry will see an unprecedented rise in demand for smart doors and connected door systems. This is driven by the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging technologies. Astute Analytica’s Team Manager, Vipin Singh, further highlights that technological advancements and innovations may create opportunities for strategic partnerships and “unicorn” companies in the India door market. This could be advantageous for both established as well as emerging companies in the sector. Furthermore, he also emphasizes on the need for the door manufacturers to conduct market research and undertake portfolio-analysis activities in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Interior Door Segment to Stay Strong in India Door Market

The consumption and demand for interior doors in India is expected to remain strong, due to a range of factors such as increased investments in the residential building sector, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization. In terms of product type, the interior doors segment held the highest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the India interior doors market. Residential doors are projected to account for the majority of demand for interior doors in India, with demand for entry and patio doors expected to remain steady.

Year-over-year, the number of entry doors shipped has gone down from 11.929 million in 2018 to 11.526 million units in 2022 in India door market. In addition to the aforementioned factors, technological advancements, increasing consumer preferences for aesthetics, and growing demand for energy-efficient products are also driving the demand for interior doors in India. With growing awareness about the benefits of energy efficiency, there has been a shift towards the adoption of eco-friendly building materials, such as interior doors with insulating properties. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on offering innovative products and designs to cater to changing consumer preferences.

Consumers Majorly Prefer Engineered Wood Over All Other Types of Materials In India Door Market

Engineered wood is a popular and preferred choice for making doors in India due to its superior strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Moreover, it has gained immense popularity among consumers due to its strong resistant to moisture, shrinking, and warping, and is generally more stable than solid wood. The segment is projected to generate over 31% of market revenue by 2030.

The most common type of engineered wood used for doors in India is blockboard. Blockboard is made from strips of solid wood sandwiched between thin sheets of wood veneer. This type of wood is not only sturdy and reliable but also looks good, making it an ideal choice for door frames and panels.

Another type of engineered wood used for doors is engineered oak. Engineered oak doors are incredibly sturdy thanks to their layered construction. The multiple layers of timber running in different directions distribute any stress applied evenly which makes them more stable than solid wood.

Engineered wood is also becoming increasingly popular in India door market for flooring and furniture due to its superior strength and durability. It is a great choice for kitchens, bathrooms and basements due to its resistance to moisture.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/india-door-market

India is a Highly Competitive Door Market

The Indian door industry is highly competitive, with a number of local and international players competing for market share. Some of the leading players include Geeta Aluminum Company, Godrej Group, Hettich India, Pella Corporation, and Durian Industries. These companies have been able to gain a competitive edge in the market through product innovation, aggressive marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors. Furthermore, the entry of new players has resulted in increased competition, which has driven down prices and increased the availability of products.

Geeta Aluminium Company is a leading player in the Indian door market, known for providing quality products and services for over five decades. Since its inception in 1964, the company has established itself as one of the foremost retail companies in the field of marketing and distributing aluminum window and door sections.

Geeta Aluminium Company offers a wide range of products and services to cater to their customers' diverse needs. They provide custom design, manufacturing, and installation of doors, as well as a comprehensive selection of aluminum profiles, accessories, and related systems and components. The company's extensive range of doors includes sliding, folding, pivot, and patio doors, all of which are designed and manufactured with top-quality materials and backed by a full warranty.

One of the company's specialties is energy-efficient, soundproof, and thermal-insulated systems, which are designed to meet the specific requirements of their customers. Their systems and components, including aluminum frames, hardware, glass, and inserts, provide customers with a wide range of options to choose from, allowing them to create a unique and personalized look for their project.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Beautex

  • Century Doors

  • D. S. Doors India

  • DORMA

  • Duroplast Extrusions

  • Fenesta Building Systems

  • Geeta Aluminum Company

  • Hifab Aluminum Pvt. Ltd

  • Kalco Alu-systems Pvt.Ltd

  • KONE India

  • Lumani Schuco

  • Magna International

  • Mahavir Aluminum

  • Reynaers Aluminum

  • Sapa Building System

  • Welltech Systems

  • Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/india-door-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

