India Drones Deterrence Market, By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read

India Drones Deterrence Market, By Mitigation Type (Destructive Vs. Non-Destructive), By Defense Type (Drone Detection & Jamming System Vs. Drone Detection Only System), By End User (Military & Defense, Government and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027.

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Drones Deterrence Market, By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131101/?utm_source=GNW

India drones deterrence market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.Drones can be used for a plethora of applications and are considered eco-friendly.

Drones have remote sensing capabilities and can monitor remote locations by reporting the potential dangers.It can provide real-time data which is crucial for making smart decisions and is affordable due to which it finds applications in the prominent industry verticals.

Drones are easily available owing to the reduction in their prices and are widely used for military operations.Drones can be easily manipulated if they are captured due to which the security of the country gets compromised.

Drones deterrence system market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising security threats given by the drone system. The rise in the number of terrorist attacks using drones as the medium to carry out the attacks is influencing the leading authorities in India to invest in the development of the drone deterrence system which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The presence of illegal drones in the environment sent by terrorist organizations is contributing to the surge in the growth of the drone deterrence market.
India drones deterrence market is segmented into mitigation type, defense type, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on the end-user, the market can be divided into military & defense, government, and others.

The military & defense system segment is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.An increase in the number of terrorist attacks and the need to ensure the safety of citizens is the driving factor for the growth of the segment.

Drones are used for surveillance and monitoring operations in dangerous areas to provide the needful insights to make informed decisions.
The major players operating in the India drones deterrence market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group, Bosch, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., LEONARDO S.P.A., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., SCI Technology, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
Base Year: FY2021
Estimated Year: FY2022
Forecast Period: FY2023–FY2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of India drones deterrence market from FY2017 to FY2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of India drones deterrence market from FY2021 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.
• To classify and forecast India drones deterrence market based on mitigation type, defense type, end user, regional distribution, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the India drones deterrence market
• To identify drivers and challenges for India drones deterrence market
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India drones deterrence market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India drones deterrence market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India drones deterrence market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of India drones deterrence market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Drones deterrence manufacturing companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to drones deterrence market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India drones deterrence market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• India Drones Deterrence Market, By Mitigation Type:
o Destructive
o Non-Destructive
• India Drones Deterrence Market, By Defense Type:
o Drone Detection & Jamming System
o Drone Detection Only System
• India Drones Deterrence Market, By End User:
o Military & Defense
o Government
o Others
• India Drones Deterrence Market, By Region:
o North
o South
o East
o West

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India drones deterrence market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131101/?utm_source=GNW

